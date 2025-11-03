The Balanced Scorecard Institute and Cascade Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Global Market-Leadership for Strategy-First Organizations

This partnership brings together world-class strategy execution methodology and the world's leading AI-powered platform for strategic decision-making and execution.

CARY, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI), a Strategy Management Group company, and Cascade, the premier AI-powered Strategy-Led Performance platform, today announced a strategic alliance that combines world-class leadership method­ology and next-generation AI-powered execution capability. This partnership dramatically expands global reach, broadens combined service offerings, and delivers a truly integrated solution for organizations that lead with strategy first and demand step-change market impact.

Founded in 2014, Cascade has quickly become a global leader in strategy execution technology. Its comprehensive platform serves as a strategic command center that unites quantitative data, human context, and AI insight so enterprise leaders can make better decisions, move beyond static plans, and build living, adaptive systems for performance.

The Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI), founded in 1998, is a globally recognized leader in strategic planning, performance measurement, and management systems, offering expertise in both training and consulting. As part of the Strategy Management Group, BSI has trained and certified thousands of professionals worldwide and supported hundreds of organizations in designing and executing effective strategies through its acclaimed balanced scorecard, strategic planning, KPI, and strategy execution methodologies.

By combining BSI's internationally proven methodologies, training, and certification programs (including certification and consulting in five languages) with Cascade's advanced platform, the alliance delivers an end-to-end "strategy to sustained performance" solution for organizations seeking to design, execute, and embed high-performing strategies and win in rapidly evolving markets.

"For more than two decades, the Balanced Scorecard Institute has built its reputation on a steadfast commitment to client success through world-class consulting and professional certification training programs," said Howard Rohm, Co-Founder and President of the Balanced Scorecard Institute. "Our customer-focused philosophy has been the cornerstone of our growth and global impact. From the outset, it was evident that Cascade shares our values of integrity, collaboration, and excellence. Together, we will empower organizations worldwide to plan strategically, measure performance effectively, and achieve sustainable results."

Charlie Newark-French, CEO of Cascade, added, "In today's hyper-competitive landscape, leadership can't settle for planning frameworks alone or siloed dashboards. You need a full-throttle system that combines best-practice leadership frameworks like the Balanced Scorecard with cutting-edge AI and real-time orchestration. This alliance supercharges clarity, accountability, and results for companies that lead with strategy first — turning strategy from a nice slide into a market-share-gain engine."

In an era where leaders are drowning in fragmented data, shifting priorities, and disconnected tools, the BSI–Cascade alliance offers an integrated pathway to clarity, alignment, and sustained performance. Thousands of organizations already rely on both BSI's frameworks and Cascade's platform independently. Now, driven by an integrated solution, they can accelerate strategic success through greater transparency, deeper accountability, and measurable market advantage.

About the Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI)

The Balanced Scorecard Institute, a Strategy Management Group company, provides strategic planning, balanced scorecard, and performance measurement and management training, certification, and consulting services to government, nonprofit, and commercial organizations in over 80 countries worldwide. Its Nine Steps to Success ™ framework integrates strategic planning, budgeting, operational planning, performance measurement, and strategy execution into a disciplined process that helps organizations achieve higher levels of performance. For more information about new joint offerings and upcoming training opportunities, visit www.balancedscorecard.org.

About Cascade

Founded on the belief that strategy is everyone's business, Cascade powers organizations in 72 countries to plan, execute, and lead with purpose. Its AI-driven strategy execution platform blends the management of outcomes, actions, and measures—helping teams connect the dots between strategy and performance. Cascade turns disconnected plans into living intelligence, surfacing insights that enable leaders to make decisions that move their business forward.

Learn more at www.cascade.app

