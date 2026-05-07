The Baldwin School Opens $4 Million State-of-the-Art Turf Field, Launches Longstreth Partnership

"This field and this partnership, along with a strategic focus on athlete development at Baldwin, is only the beginning of considerable growth for our athletic programming," said Lynne Macziewski, Head of School. Post this

Longstreth Sporting Goods is a company founded by players for players, with nearly 50 years of experience as a leader in field hockey equipment and clinics. The "Grow the Game" initiative is designed to bolster interest in field hockey both within the Baldwin community and across the broader region, leveraging the School's new world-class facilities to host youth clinics, community education, and equipment demonstrations.

The partnership deeply integrates into the student experience by providing expert-led sessions for Lower School physical education units and specialized clinics for Middle and Upper School athletes. To ensure a lasting impact, the program also features educational sessions for parents and a collaborative content series, including student-led blog posts and video diaries, focused on how sports participation drives the health, wellness, and overall development of female athletes.

"It is hard to overstate the significance of this project to not only our Baldwin athletic teams, but also to so many community members," said Lynne Macziewski, Head of School. "This field and this partnership, along with a strategic focus on athlete development at Baldwin, is only the beginning of considerable growth for our athletic programming."

"Longstreth is excited to partner with The Baldwin School to grow the game of field hockey, through events and clinics, all highlighting the impact sports have on the health and wellness of a young, well-rounded woman," said Nicole Ratke, Vice President of Marketing at Longstreth Sporting Goods.

Baldwin's new facility features a high-performance Sprinturf surface engineered for year-round, all-weather play. Committed to sustainability, Baldwin selected a system with 100% recyclable fibers and BrockFILL, an organic, wood-particle infill that mimics the feel of natural grass while significantly reducing surface temperatures.

Beyond the playing surface, the project transformed the Upper Field area into a community hub, adding a new stone terrace, a sustainable rain garden, and an expansive natural amphitheater that provides seating for more than 100 spectators. A granite recognition wall at the terrace entrance honors the leadership donors whose contributions, including a $2 million matching challenge, made the project possible.

About The Baldwin School - The Baldwin School is an independent, all-girls college preparatory school for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 students. For more information, visit www.BaldwinSchool.org or call (610) 525-2700.

About Longstreth Sporting Goods - For almost 50 years, Longstreth has been the leading independent retailer of field hockey equipment in the U.S., dedicated to providing female athletes of all skill levels with access to top-tier brands and expert support. For more information, visit www.longstreth.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Algeo, The Baldwin School, 1 6103684245, [email protected], www.baldwinschool.org

SOURCE The Baldwin School