The Barefoot Trail: First Grounding Park Opens in the United States

"Grounding has been a transformative practice for me, and I am excited to bring this experience to the United States," said Leah Williams, founder of The Barefoot Trail.

Williams has traveled extensively in Europe and lived in several countries with her family, where grounding and outdoor activities are integral to daily life. The timing to bring this beloved practice to the U.S. couldn't be more perfect as the grounding movement recently took off on social media platforms like TikTok, with millions of people discovering that connecting with nature can improve their health. Furthermore, The Barefoot Trail has 6 Core Values making it a unique destination for visitors of all ages.

Exercise through Outdoor Recreation: Physical activity is essential for overall health. The Barefoot Trail provides a natural, forested environment where visitors can unplug, exercise, and have fun, whether alone, with family, or in groups. Regular walking is encouraged by the medical community for its cardiovascular benefits.

Benefits of Grounding/Earthing/Reflexology: The reflexology path stimulates blood flow and enhances the senses by connecting visitors directly with the natural ground. Grounding for 20-30 minutes daily can help restore the body's natural electrical balance, reducing stress and inflammation, and improving sleep.

Environmental Education: Visitors can learn about the geological and ecological history of Coconino County , including its volcanoes, rocks, trees, and water. This educational component raises awareness and sensitivity to the delicate habitats of the Colorado Plateau.

Outdoor Youth Development: The Barefoot Trail provides children with new and challenging outdoor experiences, fostering positive attitudes, behavioral changes, problem-solving skills, and leadership development. These safe and fun activities cater to children of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds.

Therapeutic Programs: Also known as Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare or Wilderness Therapy, these programs utilize experiential education in a natural setting to facilitate healing for various emotional, developmental, and relational struggles. Nature has been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, enhance immune function, and improve mood.

Land Conservation: The Barefoot Trail advocates for the protection of the natural environment by preserving the ecosystem, vegetation, and wildlife. The trail uses natural materials like stones, rock, sand, and mud to maintain the land's natural state while providing a unique recreational experience.

The Barefoot Trail, a nonprofit organization, also worked closely with local businesses to create a beautiful park and organized community-building activities. The overall mission to encourage everyone to get outside, exercise, and have fun in nature, will ultimately foster a healthier and happier community. For more information about The Barefoot Trail please visit thebarefoottrail.org/.

Holly Morgan, The Barefoot Trail, https://thebarefoottrail.org

