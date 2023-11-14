The Barnes Global Advisors Announces Matthew Crill As Newest Addvisor®

Matthew's expertise and high work ethic will be invaluable for TBGA to continue to lead the industry in qualification efforts. Post this

Matthew's overarching goal is to empower customers to succeed in the realm of advanced manufacturing. He specializes in guiding the entire development process, from conceptualization to production, leveraging his proven track record to deliver exceptional results. His primary strength lies in navigating the final implementation stages of new technologies, seamlessly integrating them into production environments. It is in this area that he believes he can provide the most significant value to TBGA customers.

The addition of Matthew Crill to the ADDvisor® team enhances TBGA's capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions in advanced manufacturing. TBGA Founder and President, John E. Barnes, commented, "Matthew and I worked together many years ago at Lockheed Martin and I look forward to working with him again, as do other members of the ADDvisor® team. Matthew's expertise and high work ethic will be invaluable for TBGA to continue to lead the industry in qualification efforts."

Matthew's professional background includes Lockheed Martin Skunk Works™ and most recently as an Associate Technical Fellow on the Boeing Commercial Airplanes Product Development team. He holds 3 U.S. patents with another 2 applications pending. He has a B.S. in Metallurgical & Materials Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a M.E. in Engineering Management from the University of Colorado Boulder. He currently lives with his family in Washington State.

About The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA):

The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is a leading consultancy firm specializing in advanced manufacturing. With a team of experts and a deep commitment to advancing the industrialization of additive manufacturing, TBGA provides comprehensive consulting, training, and communications/media services to organizations worldwide. Through their innovative solutions, TBGA helps clients harness the full potential of advanced manufacturing technologies to drive business growth and a competitive advantage.

