The Barnes Global Advisors Expands Leadership Team To Support Advanced Manufacturing Growth

We have a vision to help people integrate advanced manufacturing. Christina's leadership skills coupled with her engineering and aviation background is a great fit

Christina's passion for flight and aerospace design has guided her impressive career in advanced manufacturing. Prior to TBGA, she played a pivotal role at Sintavia, transitioning the company's focus from commercial aerospace to the space and defense sectors. Her accomplishments include implementing CRM and ERP systems to boost operational efficiency and establishing strategic partnerships with industry leaders.

Her background also includes significant contributions at Embraer Executive Jets and Bombardier Aerospace, where she was involved in product development and strategic planning for new aircraft designs. Christina holds a B.Eng. in Aerospace Structures, Systems, and Vehicle Design from Carleton University, along with project management certifications.

Christina has been recognized for her industry insights, having been invited to speak at key events such as the FAA/EASA Joint Additive Manufacturing Workshop 2024 and the AMS Strategies panel on sustainability in 2023. Additionally, she represented Sintavia at the AM Forward event with President Biden in 2022.

Christina commented on this career transition, "I'm honored to continue my career with this tight-knit, legendary team. I anticipate our shared backgrounds and passion for the industry will deliver exceptional, date-driven outcomes for our customers and stakeholders. We're more than ready to make a lasting impact."

