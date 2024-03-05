The Barnes Global Advisors Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Dr. Rob Carter

This leadership appointment recognizes Rob's exceptional credentials to deliver solutions and build relationships that propel the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies in vital industrial sectors. Post this

Rob has a rich history in advanced manufacturing leadership with over 18 years of experience in the defense and medical sectors. As Chief of the Materials Manufacturing Technology branch for the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) and Founding Director for the Center for Agile Materials Manufacturing Science (CAMMS), he led the development of manufacturing technologies, including adoption of cold spray technologies, and development of new materials and designs for Army applications. Rob led ARL's long-term manufacturing research strategy and was ARL's representative for the DoD/America Makes working group that created the DoD AM Roadmap. As Director for Advanced Materials and Process Engineering at Stryker Orthopedics, Rob was responsible for developing new materials and additive manufacturing techniques for next-generation orthopedic devices.

Rob obtained a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Virginia Tech and serves on the external advisory board for the Mechanical Engineering Department at Penn State. He currently resides in Warwick, NY with his wife, two children and three dogs.

With the appointment of Dr. Carter, TBGA enhances its objective to industrialize advanced manufacturing, partnering on a broad spectrum of commercial and defense programs that emphasize qualification and certification, material and process development, workforce and skills, regional ecosystems, investment and M&A, cybersecurity, and a host of other advanced manufacturing disciplines.

The Barnes Global Advisors is the largest independent Advanced Manufacturing engineering consultancy. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TBGA has a presence on six continents and across the United States. TBGA helps companies work through their AM adoption via strategy, design, leadership, training, metallurgy, economics, and media and is comprised of seasoned specialists with well over 300 years of combined experience in Advanced Manufacturing.

