The Barnes Global Advisors Recognized as a Finalist for the 2024 MilAM/America Makes Education and Workforce Development Award

Training over 700 Department of Defense personnel and more than 300 industrial participants through their innovative curriculum.

Awarding 5 Purdue University AM Certification Scholarships to armed forces personnel in 2023, overall value at $9,500.00 .

Development and leadership of the AM for Business Workshop in collaboration with SME at RAPID.

Guest lectures at multiple universities, such as Purdue , Carnegie Mellon , Penn State , & MS&T to inform on economics, industrial applications and design considerations for AM.

In 2019 TBGA pioneered the first fully comprehensive Additive Manufacturing training certification in collaboration with Purdue University. This program plays a pivotal role in shaping a skilled workforce equipped with the necessary knowledge and hands-on experience.

Recognizing the success and commitment to executing effective training, in 2023 TBGA was awarded the contract to develop the Resilient Manufacturing Ecosystem (RME) at Neighborhood 91, supported by funding from the Department of Defense (DoD) and its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program. The RME program focuses on addressing skills gaps in additive manufacturing to further accelerate its adoption.

Captain Bradley Baker from the U.S. Naval Academy was the recipient of this prestigious award. TBGA President/Founder John Barnes responded, "Congratulations to Captain Baker on receiving this award. It is an honor for us to even be in the same category as the Naval Academy. We're proud that our training efforts were acknowledged as we consider workforce development to be a pillar of our organization."

Learn more about The Barnes Global Advisors and the Resilient Manufacturing Ecosystem by visiting the website at: http://www.barnesglobaladvisors.com

