The Barnes Global Advisors Selected to Lead Delta Qualification Team by the Air Force Research Lab

TBGA's ADDvisors®, who possess deep knowledge across metal AM feedstock, printing, post-processing, inspection, qualification, and certification. SAE International, the world's leading authority in mobility standards. A distinguished advisory panel comprised of individuals from esteemed institutions and organizations, including Carnegie-Mellon University (CMU), BlueForge Alliance (BFA), Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), and NASA.

TEAM RED is enthusiastic about collaborating closely with AFRL, America Makes, and fellow Delta Qualification teams, including Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Senvol, RTX Technology Research Center, Honeywell, and EOS, to provide better cross-industry commonality and applicability. Together, the initiative aims to deliver AM Process Qualification language that can seamlessly integrate into existing industry specifications and standards, and/or serve as a cornerstone for the development of new ones.

John Barnes, TBGA President, said, "It is a privilege to be chosen by the government to advise them as the independent team. With TEAM RED we pulled together a group that includes TBGA's experience but also others. A teaming effort was the best way to approach this problem and we're excited to get going. Qualification is still a struggle for most but it doesn't have to be. Engineers solve problems and qualify things. Let's go!"

About The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA):

The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is a leading consulting firm specializing in additive manufacturing and 3D printing. With a team of experts who are dedicated to advancing the frontiers of innovation, TBGA offers strategic guidance, technical expertise, and industry-leading insights to empower clients in the realm of advanced manufacturing.

