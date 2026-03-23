The Barton Partnership Expands North American Leadership Offering with the Appointment of Marty O'Doherty and Purab Parikh

"Our U.S. business has been a key growth area for the firm, and we are excited to now include Canada as part of the North American proposition," said Oliver Phoenix, CEO of The Barton Partnership. Post this

O'Doherty joins as Senior Vice President – Private Equity, North America, and Parikh joins as Principal. Both will partner closely with TBP's Private Equity and Transformation practices to support clients across North America, with a focus on CEO, board and senior C-suite placements for private equity firms, family offices, pension funds and their portfolio companies.

"Marty and Purab bring a highly complementary approach to what The Barton Partnership already does exceptionally well for investors and operating leaders," said Michael Doud, Executive Vice President, North America at The Barton Partnership. "They strengthen our ability to support CEO and board hiring as a dedicated North American capability, while connecting seamlessly to our global private equity work. We are thrilled to have them on the team."

The hires also mark an important step in The Barton Partnership's continued expansion across North America.

"Our U.S. business has been a key growth area for the firm, and we are excited to now include Canada as part of the North American proposition," said Oliver Phoenix, CEO of The Barton Partnership. "We have a strong track record in Operating Partner and Chief Transformation Officer appointments and have broadened our capability across Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer leadership. With Marty and Purab joining the team, we add further depth to our CEO and board work, reinforcing The Barton Partnership's position as the first call for people driving value creation, strategy and transformation worldwide. We are delighted to welcome them to the team."

About Marty O'Doherty

O'Doherty brings more than a decade of experience advising investors and portfolio leaders on board and C-suite hiring, with work spanning the investment value chain from deal advisory and post-deal value creation through transaction readiness.

"The Barton Partnership has been at the forefront of talent-to-value creation for years through its transformation and consulting work with many of the most respected private equity funds, family offices and pension funds," said Marty O'Doherty, Senior Vice President – Private Equity, North America at The Barton Partnership. "As the EBITDA growth required to achieve target returns has increased and hold periods have extended, the importance of board and C-suite leadership has only intensified. I'm excited to be a part of expanding the North American CEO and board offering that helps investors and portfolio companies translate leadership decisions into performance."

About Purab Parikh

Parikh brings a background spanning engineering and industrial operations, management consulting and executive search, with experience advising senior leaders on strategy, operating model improvements and growth priorities across sectors.

"The Barton Partnership's brand, market approach and positioning punches above its weight, and that creates a strong foundation to build on," said Purab Parikh, Principal at The Barton Partnership. "I'm excited to help expand a CEO and board offering in North America that is tightly aligned to investor value creation and leverages the broader strengths of The Barton Partnership's private equity and consulting ecosystem."

About The Barton Partnership

The Barton Partnership is a specialist strategic talent solutions provider that helps organizations bridge the gap between strategy and execution. Since 2007, the firm has partnered with FTSE-listed and Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms and their portfolio businesses, global financial institutions and leading consulting organizations to deliver executive search, interim and independent consulting, and consulting solutions.

Combining deep sector expertise with specialist functional focus, The Barton Partnership connects clients with senior leaders across Strategy & M&A, Transformation & Change, Technology & Data and ESG & Sustainability. The firm's integrated approach aligns talent strategies with business priorities, ensuring every placement — interim, permanent or consulting — delivers measurable impact.

The Barton Partnership is a certified B Corp™ and supports clients globally from offices in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at thebartonpartnership.com.

Media Contact

Brittney Kowalski, The Barton Partnership, 1 6035042024, [email protected], https://www.thebartonpartnership.com/

SOURCE The Barton Partnership