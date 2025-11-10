The Barton Partnership Names Melissa Chester VP to Drive North American Client Growth in Private Equity and Portfolio Value Creation

"Melissa's extensive experience supporting private equity firms and their portfolio companies makes her a perfect fit for our firm. We're thrilled to have driving continued growth in the Transformation & Value Creation space within our Independent Consulting practice," said Michael J. Doud. Post this

"Melissa's extensive experience supporting private equity firms and their portfolio companies makes her a perfect fit for our firm, and the timing is just right. We're thrilled to have her join BJ Clinton in driving continued growth in the Transformation & Value Creation space within our Independent Consulting practice. Her experience also complements our Executive Search offering and the work of our U.S. Private Equity team, led by Harry Chamberlain," said Michael J. Doud, Executive Vice President, North America, The Barton Partnership.

Chester's appointment builds on The Barton Partnership's North America momentum this year, following senior hires including Michael J. Doud and BJ Clinton.

"What drew me to The Barton Partnership is its client-centric focus and the agility to deliver precisely what private equity sponsors and portfolio leaders need, when they need it," said Chester. "Mike, BJ and the team have built a strong North American platform; my goal is to expand that momentum by listening closely to our clients' transformation agendas and matching them with practitioners who not only have the functional toolkit but can lead organizations through change."

Chester will collaborate closely with BJ Clinton, SVP and North American lead for the Independent Consulting practice, and with Harry Chamberlain, who leads the firm's U.S. Private Equity team within Executive Search, to ensure an integrated experience for clients across interim, consulting and permanent mandates.

