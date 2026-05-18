The Barton Partnership publishes new research on how PE-backed businesses are redefining the interim CFO role

"The [interim CFO] role has become far more strategic and integrated into how PE firms execute against the investment thesis," said BJ Clinton, SVP, Consulting Solutions, North America at The Barton Partnership." Post this

The report highlights how private equity sponsors are relying more heavily on interim leadership to navigate complexity post-investment, particularly in situations involving data gaps, liquidity pressure or transformation initiatives.

Key findings include:

Interim CFOs are experienced PE operators, not first-time consultants: Nearly half (49%) of respondents have worked as interim CFOs for five years or more, reflecting a highly experienced group familiar with private equity expectations, transaction environments and performance-driven operating models.

Sponsor involvement is near-universal: Nearly all interim CFOs surveyed said their appointment involved PE sponsors, reinforcing the role as a critical leadership decision.

Finance teams are being rebuilt in real time: 80% of interim CFOs report hiring into the finance function during their engagement, often restructuring teams to support reporting, FP&A and cash flow visibility.

Consulting engagements extend but rarely convert: 84% of interim CFOs see their contracts extended, typically in short increments, but permanent transitions remain the exception rather than the norm.

Pricing reflects complexity, not market inflation: More than half of respondents report increased day rates, driven by larger, more complex roles with increased responsibilities rather than broad market repricing.

"The interim CFO is no longer brought in to maintain the status quo," said Nicole Brookes‑Higgins, Principal Consultant at The Barton Partnership. "In many portfolios, they are the person responsible for creating clarity out of uncertainty, including stabilizing performance, rebuilding the finance function and enabling faster, better decision-making at critical points in the investment cycle."

As engagements expand, interim CFOs are also being pulled deeper into operational delivery. The report finds that most are engaged to address core issues such as data quality, cash management and decision-making speed – areas that directly impact value creation and exit readiness.

"Historically, interim CFOs were often brought in to execute against a specific mandate, whether that was improving reporting, supporting a transaction or addressing a defined operational challenge," said BJ Clinton, SVP, Consulting Solutions, North America at The Barton Partnership. "What we're seeing now is a much broader expectation from sponsors. Interim CFOs are increasingly expected to align the finance function to the wider value creation plan, help shape priorities and drive commercial outcomes across the business. The role has become far more strategic and integrated into how PE firms execute against the investment thesis."

The report also underscores that effectiveness is driven as much by role design as by individual capability. Interim CFOs report stronger outcomes where sponsors clearly define priorities, align with management teams early and maintain structured governance throughout the engagement.

As hold periods extend and value creation plans become more operationally complex, the interim CFO model is becoming embedded in how funds manage execution risk across their portfolios.

"The difference between success and failure is often established in the first few weeks," said Hannah Fournaris, Senior Consultant at The Barton Partnership. "Clarity around the engagement, access to reliable data and alignment between sponsors and executives determine whether an interim CFO can move quickly enough to make an impact."

The report provides practical guidance on structuring interim CFO engagements, including how to define success early and measure delivery in high-pressure environments.

To download a copy of the report, go to: https://www.thebartonpartnership.com/the-evolving-role-of-the-interim-cfo-in-private-equity-backed-businesses.

About The Barton Partnership

The Barton Partnership is a specialist strategic talent solutions provider that helps organizations bridge the gap between strategy and execution. Since 2007, the firm has partnered with FTSE-listed and Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms and their portfolio businesses, global financial institutions, and leading consulting organizations to deliver executive search, interim and independent consulting, and consulting solutions.

Combining deep sector expertise with specialist functional focus, The Barton Partnership connects clients with senior leaders across Strategy & M&A, Transformation & Change, Technology & Data, and ESG & Sustainability. The firm's integrated approach aligns talent strategies with business priorities, ensuring every placement — interim, permanent, or consulting — delivers measurable impact.

The Barton Partnership is a certified B Corp™ and supports clients globally from offices in London, New York, Singapore, and Sydney. Learn more at thebartonpartnership.com.

Media Contact

Brittney Kowalski, The Barton Partnership, 1 6035042024, [email protected], https://www.thebartonpartnership.com/

SOURCE The Barton Partnership