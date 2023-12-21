The Battle Of Gettysburg Was A Turning Point In Our Nation's History That Still Has Lessons To Teach Us

Xulon Press brings history forward and shows how we can apply it to the present.
SPRINGBORO, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jeremy McMullen teaches readers how to use the lessons learned from a landmark Civil War battle in the struggles of today in A Nation at a Crossroads: Gettysburg for Yesterday and Today ($21.99, paperback, 9781662890024; $9.99, e-book, 9781662890031).
Although the United States is not in a civil war on a political level, there are certainly social and cultural wars dividing people in ways we couldn't have imagined only a few short decades ago. McMullen draws readers' attention to similar issues being contemplated by Abraham Lincoln as he gave his historic address following this famous battle, and encourages them never to forget. He insists that if Americans can truly understand Gettysburg, we will understand what to do for our nation today.
"As I investigated conditions, the build-up, and the battle itself, God's hand became clear in too many stories to recount. Then, when I stood back and widened my gaze, suddenly, Gettysburg transcended the Civil War. Gettysburg became more than the state of affairs at that time. I had the realization, upon widening my gaze, that Gettysburg had become our present and future," said McMullen.
Jeremy McMullen is a writer and content creator from Pennsylvania. Field trips to historic sites with his family as a young person inspired a love of history, and as an adult he has combined that passion with his zeal to see Christ's will done on earth as it is in heaven. McMullen has helped pioneer missionary ministries and schools that combined biblical and historical teaching, as well as assisting in the publication of magazines and books. He currently resides in the Midwest with his family.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Nation at a Crossroads is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
