The Battle Of Gettysburg Was A Turning Point In Our Nation's History That Still Has Lessons To Teach Us

"As I investigated conditions, the build-up, and the battle itself, God's hand became clear in too many stories to recount. Then, when I stood back and widened my gaze, suddenly, Gettysburg transcended the Civil War. Gettysburg became more than the state of affairs at that time. I had the realization, upon widening my gaze, that Gettysburg had become our present and future," said McMullen.

Jeremy McMullen is a writer and content creator from Pennsylvania. Field trips to historic sites with his family as a young person inspired a love of history, and as an adult he has combined that passion with his zeal to see Christ's will done on earth as it is in heaven. McMullen has helped pioneer missionary ministries and schools that combined biblical and historical teaching, as well as assisting in the publication of magazines and books. He currently resides in the Midwest with his family.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Nation at a Crossroads is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

