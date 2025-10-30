The Beachwaver Co. Launches "She Sleighs" Holiday Campaign Partnering With 32 Female-Founded Brands For 30 Days Of Exclusive Drops

She Sleighs is all about empowering and supporting female founders - and spreading joy while doing it. We are thrilled to bring our community shoppable holiday bundles that truly tell a story that they can share with their loved ones. Post this

Shoppers are encouraged to follow daily and shop early as quantities are extremely limited for these one-of-a-kind bundles.

"At The Beachwaver Co., we believe in celebrating women who dream big, build boldly, and lift each other up," says Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist, inventor, and co-founder of The Beachwaver Co.® "She Sleighs is all about empowering and supporting female founders - and spreading joy while doing it. We are thrilled to bring our community shoppable holiday bundles that truly tell a story that they can share with their loved ones."

Each day, The Beachwaver Co. will go live on TikTok (@thebeachwaver) and Beachwaver.com to showcase the featured bundle, connect directly with the founders, and share inspiring behind-the-scenes stories of women making waves in business. Audiences can tune in for exclusive product reveals, styling demos, and empowering conversations that bring each collaboration to life. In addition, a daily Instagram Collab post on @thebeachwaver will highlight the day's featured partner and include an exciting giveaway from both brands - celebrating the spirit of She dreams. She builds. She sleighs.

Shop the "She Sleighs" Holiday Collection exclusively at Beachwaver.com beginning November 1.

Partner brands include: 5 SENS, Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, BK Beauty, Borghese, Celui Fragrance, Doll 10 Beauty, Glimmer Wish, KandleS by PerfectionKS, KimChiChic Beauty, LACED Hair, Laura Geller, Leaves of Leisure Tea, LUXXI Nails, LYS Beauty, Nazuk Beauty, Nodpod, Pattie Yankee, PRAI Beauty, Rachel Zoe, Rave Nailz, Rebecca Minkoff, Riki Loves Riki, RPZL, Saltair, Starsoul, Stay Another Day, Sunnee BAEskin, tarte cosmetics, T.Jazelle, WKND Chasers, and Wishing Well.

About The Beachwaver Co:

Dedicated to innovation, accessibility, sustainability and empowerment, The Beachwaver Co. offers an innovative product line of viral hair tools and good-for-you haircare, and believes we are all beautiful and capable of incredible things. Founded in 2010 by celebrity hair stylist, Sarah Potempa and her sisters Erin Potempa-Wall and Emily Potempa, The Beachwaver Co. is women-owned and self funded, and has evolved from an idea to a globally distributed hair tools, haircare and lifestyle company. The brand's patented rotating curling iron has garnered widespread acclaim, earning over 60 beauty accolades and revolutionizing the industry. With a focus on research and development, The Beachwaver Co. has made significant strides, partnering with prestigious events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows and advocating for women's equal pay with the World Surf League. In 2019, they launched a vegan hair care line that was two years in the making, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Now a viral sensation on TikTok, The Beachwaver Co. continues to expand its portfolio, offering exciting new tools, hair care solutions, limited edition collections, and exclusive collaborations.

