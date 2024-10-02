The Beachwaver Co. Partners with Target to Amplify Distribution

The launch includes The Beachwaver Co.'s exclusive vegan hair care line featuring HIx technology, designed to strengthen as you style. Post this

"The partnership with Target is a testament to a genuine collaboration and shared vision," said Sarah Potempa, Celebrity Hairstylist and Co-Founder of The Beachwaver Co. "The team at Target has been incredibly supportive in working with us as a self-funded, female-founded brand. They recognized our innovative social media strategy and helped bring our brand story to life in their stores. We're beyond excited for this opportunity—not only to engage with our loyal customers in a new way but also to introduce Beachwaver to a broader audience. This partnership elevates our visibility, allowing us to deliver the premium hair care and styling tools we're celebrated for, while staying true to our commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity."

The Beachwaver Co. has spent years meticulously refining its product portfolio based on valuable customer feedback. With millions of followers and viral success on social media, the brand has often been asked by fans where to find Beachwaver products in physical stores. This new partnership with Target finally provides consumers the convenience of shopping in person, significantly amplifying Beachwaver's market presence. It seamlessly bridges the online brand experience with the in-store reality, perfectly aligning with the company's mission to make premium hair care and styling tools accessible to every customer across the U.S. Target's physical retail presence offers Beachwaver the opportunity to engage with a demographic that may have discovered the brand online but hasn't yet experienced its products firsthand. Target's dedication to promoting impactful and ethical brands strongly aligns with Beachwaver's core values. The addition of services like same-day delivery and in-store pickup makes Target an ideal partner, catering to the growing demand for fast, convenient shopping experiences.

"The impact will be tremendous," adds Erin Potempa-Wall, COO. "We'll reach a broad audience interested in science-backed haircare developed by a celebrity hairstylist. By merchandising our haircare and tools together, we'll provide a comprehensive "salon experience" on display. With over 25,000 five-star reviews, we are excited to bring our beloved, fragrance-infused, science-backed haircare and patented ceramic tools to retail."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for The Beachwaver Co., as the viral brand sharpens its focus on enhancing customer education, acquisition, and retention through an integrated marketing campaign. Spanning PR, social media, paid media, influencer partnerships, college ambassador programs, and CRM initiatives, the campaign, which soft launched on September 27th, will feature ongoing activations through the end of the year, as well as during a historically lucrative holiday season for the brand. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined social media influence and engaged communities of both brands, promising to #makewaves at Target.

Key products from The Beachwaver Co.'s assortment available at Target stores include:

Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron in Midnight Rose, $99 .

. Great Barrier Heat Protectant Spray Travel Size (1.4 oz), $9.99

Team Texture Strong Hold Hairspray Travel Size (1.3 oz), $9.99

Target.com will feature an extensive range including:

Beachwaver B1 and B1.25 Rotating Curling Irons in Midnight Rose and Pink Sunset, $99

Blow Brush in Midnight Rose, $189

Multi Barrel in Midnight Rose, $249

Coast Pro Ceramic Flat Iron in Midnight Rose, $149

Luxe Leave In Conditioning Detangler (6oz), $24

Team Texture Strong Hold Hairspray Full Size (6.3oz), $28 ; Travel Size (1.3 oz), $9.99

; Travel Size (1.3 oz), Braid Balm Pre Braid Prep (4oz), $24

Keep it Calm Smoothing Cream (3.8oz), $22

Great Barrier Heat Protectant Hairspray Full Size (8.3oz), $28 ; Travel Size (1.4oz), $9.99

; Travel Size (1.4oz), Second Chance Dry Shampoo Full Size (5.4oz), $28 ; Travel Size (1.2oz), $9.99

; Travel Size (1.2oz), Shine Squad Shine Spray Full Size (6oz), $28 ; Travel Size (1.7oz), $9.99

; Travel Size (1.7oz), Dream Big Volumizing Mousse Full Size (7oz), $28 ; Travel Size (1.9oz), $9.99

This strategic alliance not only strengthens The Beachwaver Co.'s presence in the market but also reinforces its commitment to delivering premium, innovative hair care products to customers across the US. Discover The Beachwaver Co. collection at your nearest Target store or online at Target.com. Make waves with @Beachwaver and @Target on social media for the latest updates on The Beachwaver Co. at Target.

About The Beachwaver Co:

Dedicated to innovation, accessibility, sustainability and empowerment, The Beachwaver Co. offers an innovative product line of viral hair tools and good-for-you haircare, and believes we are all beautiful and capable of incredible things. Founded in 2010 by celebrity hair stylist, Sarah Potempa and her sisters Erin Potempa-Wall and Emily Potempa, The Beachwaver Co. is women-owned and self funded, and has evolved from an idea to a globally distributed hair tools, haircare and lifestyle company. The brand's patented rotating curling iron has garnered widespread acclaim, earning over 60 beauty accolades and revolutionizing the industry. With a focus on research and development, The Beachwaver Co. has made significant strides, partnering with prestigious events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows and advocating for women's equal pay with the World Surf League. In 2019, they launched a vegan hair care line that was two years in the making, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. Now a viral sensation on TikTok, The Beachwaver Co. continues to expand its portfolio, offering exciting new tools, hair care solutions, limited edition collections, and exclusive collaborations.

