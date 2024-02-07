The Bear Affair Returns to the Lincoln Financial Center!

The Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA) is thrilled to announce the return of its annual fundraising event the Bear Affair – Thursday May 2, 2024 from 6-9 PM. Hosted by Eagles insider Dave Spadaro, the event will be set against the iconic backdrop of Lincoln Financial Field for a third consecutive year.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA) is thrilled to announce the return of its annual fundraising event the Bear Affair – Thursday May 2, 2024 from 6-9 PM. Hosted by Eagles insider Dave Spadaro, the event will be set against the iconic backdrop of Lincoln Financial Field for a third consecutive year.

The Bear Affair, PCA's biggest and most important annual fundraiser, has become a cornerstone event attended by over 400 guests with support from community leaders and local businesses. The event will feature special Eagles guests, behind the scenes VIP tours, a live and silent auction, and more. Spadaro remarked, "PCA is an organization that is incredibly close to my heart. I'm so excited to host the Bear Affair again this year, where they raise the funds that allow them to change lives every single day." This year the Bear Affair will be chaired by volunteers Tanya Marschall, Graham Company; Kathleen Boland, Everest Insurance; and Evelyn Rodriguez Devine, Esq., Devine Timoney Law Group. All three are members of PCA's Board of Directors.

PCA Executive Director Benita Williams stated, "The Linc provides a unique and inspiring setting for this important gathering, symbolizing unity and strength across the city. As a central hub for not just the Eagles, but Philadelphia as a whole, the Linc reflects PCA's commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for children and their families healing from sexual abuse." All funds raised from the Bear Affair go directly to sustaining and growing PCA's coordinated, child-centric approach to child abuse services for the year to come.

The name of this event, the Bear Affair, comes from the final step in a child's visit to PCA. Before they leave, each child is offered a new stuffed animal to provide a little comfort during a stressful time. Guests of the Bear Affair are invited to bring a new stuffed animal to be given to a child who comes to PCA for help. There are corporate sponsorship opportunities and tickets are on sale now. Go to www.bearaffair.org to learn more.

About the Philadelphia Children's Alliance

The Philadelphia Children's Alliance (PCA) is dedicated to ensuring that all children in Philadelphia are safe from abuse. PCA's mission is to lead a coordinated response to achieve safety, healing, justice, and prevention for children and families impacted by the adverse childhood experiences of sexual abuse, exploitation, and violence.

Media Contact

Kae Schipper, Philadelphia Children's Alliance, 1 215-873-7798, [email protected], https://www.philachildrensalliance.org/

