The beauty Way Debuts Inside Austin Proper's Verbena Spa, Creating a Full-Body Sensorial Experience for Guests

The beauty Way, an elevated clean beauty brand rooted in intentional self-care, premium ingredients and sensorial rituals, today announced a new partnership with Verbena Spa inside Austin Proper, unveiling a signature treatment that seamlessly integrates The beauty Way's products to deliver a full mindbody experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beauty Way, an elevated clean beauty brand rooted in intentional self-care, premium ingredients and sensorial rituals, today announced a new partnership with Verbena Spa inside Austin Proper, unveiling a signature treatment that seamlessly integrates The beauty Way's products to deliver a full mindbody experience.

The beauty Way Ritual Massage is a first-of-its-kind, full-body 75-minute treatment that combines sound healing with therapeutic massage, and The beauty Way's products and mindfulness practices for a first ever experience exclusive to Austin Proper.

"The beauty Way felt like a natural fit for Verbena — a locally rooted Austin brand that shares our commitment to intentional, results-driven wellness, and one that gave us the opportunity to bring something new to our menu: spiritual wellness woven into the massage room," says Jasmine Samano, Director of Wellness at Verbena Spa. "We collaborated with The beauty Way founder Jyoti Lohman and our on-property sound healer Victoria Nelson to create a grounding full-body ritual where touch and sound work together — because where science meets ritual, something truly transformative happens."

The beauty Way Ritual Massage is a grounding, full-body ritual inspired by ancient practices, designed to restore balance. The experience begins with a cleansing foot ritual to bring the body into the present, followed by a customized relaxing massage using nourishing oils from The beauty Way to release tension and support circulation. Subtle breath work and sound are woven throughout, guiding you into deep relaxation and renewal.

Products used during the experience include:

NOURISH Body Oil: An exquisite blend of vitamin-rich oils absorbs quickly to deliver lasting hydration and a radiant glow. Borage seed and meadowfoam help support cell renewal and collagen production, leaving skin softer, smoother, and deeply nourished.

RENEW Body Polish: Fine-grain sugar and lactic acid gently and effectively exfoliate to smooth rough texture and reveal more radiant skin. Coconut and shea oils replenish moisture, while kaolin clay helps purify and balance. Skin is left silky, polished, and renewed.

HYDRATE Body Crème: Niacinamide and sea moss help replenish moisture while improving the appearance of tone and texture. Vitamin C brightens dull skin, while plum oil provides deep hydration for a smoother, more luminous complexion.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for The beauty Way, bringing our wellness philosophy and high-performing bodycare to guests through one of Austin's most respected holistic wellness spas," says Jyoti Lohman, founder of The beauty Way. "The future of wellness is rooted in experiences that calm and restore. By combining modalities such as sound healing and breathwork with therapeutic massage and premium clean ingredients, we're creating a more holistic approach to self-care, and we're proud to bring that vision to Verbena Spa

The Verbena Spa joins a growing roster of luxury hotel and spa partners. Earlier this year, The beauty Way partnered with Fairmont Austin and Thompson Austin, by Hyatt to incorporate The beauty Way products into their spa services.

To learn more about the products used during The beauty Way Ritual Massage and learn more about The beauty Way visit https://www.thebeautywayco.com/. To book your treatment visit https://na.spatime.com/aph8701/4795758/spa-service/service-item/76361704.

About The beauty Way

The beauty Way is an elevated, clean beauty brand rooted in intentional self-care, premium ingredients, and sensorial rituals. Grounded in belief that beauty is both a ritual and a reflection of overall well being, the company blends elevated aesthetics with high-performance formulations designed to support skin health, confidence and daily balance. With a focus on simplicity, quality and mindful formulation, The beauty Way creates products designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday routines while delivering visible results, empowering women to feel their best, inside and out. Visit https://www.thebeautywayco.com/ to learn more.

About Verbena Spa inside Austin Proper

Verbena Spa is a serene, design-forward escape inside Austin Proper. Each experience begins with a detoxifying welcome drink, followed by personalized treatments tailored to each individual's wellness goals. The spa features a menu of massage, facial, and body treatments designed to restore and rejuvenate, complementing Austin Proper's robust wellness and fitness offerings. The Austin spa uses top-of-the-line luxury beauty products like Monastery Made cleansers and serums, Saint Jane Beauty CBD skincare, and Antara Organics CBD products.

Media Contact

Mayra Pena, TaleSplash for The beauty Way, 1 2105570743, [email protected], https://www.thebeautywayco.com/

SOURCE TaleSplash for The beauty Way