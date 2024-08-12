The Beck Group To Manage Construction of Tampa Museum of Art Expansion

"The Expansion project we are embarking upon will allow us to offer amenities that will drive sustainability for the Museum and ensure a lasting cultural legacy." Post this

The Museum is funding the ambitious 77,904-square-foot expansion project through its ongoing Centennial Campaign, a comprehensive construction and endowment effort anchored by a $25 million lead gift from Dick Corbett. The Museum intends to reach its $110 million fundraising goal by late 2024 or early 2025, after which the institution will break ground. To date, generous support has been provided by individuals, families and corporations, as well as the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, and the State of Florida.

"Our commitment to the Tampa Bay area extends beyond construction; it's about enriching communities. We take pride in shaping Tampa's downtown waterfront, exemplified by our collaboration on the Tampa Museum of Art's Centennial Expansion," said Ryan Toth, regional director for Beck's Florida office.

"Tampa Bay is growing by leaps and bounds, and we want the Museum's offerings to keep pace with the demands of our region well into the future," said Dr. Jamie Winderbaum Fernandez, board chair of the Tampa Museum of Art. "It is a privilege to lead the Tampa Museum of Art board through this transformational project so our neighbors and visitors have access to a world-class cultural landmark."

"After completing the Centennial Renovation last year, we are making full use of the increased gallery and education space for the benefit of our visitors, students, and the wider community," said Michael Tomor, Ph.D., the Jeff and Penny Vinik Executive Director at the Tampa Museum of Art. "The Expansion project we are embarking upon will allow us to offer amenities that will drive sustainability for the Museum and ensure a lasting cultural legacy."

The Tampa Museum of Art announced in November 2021 that the New York-based design team of WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism would design the expansion. C. Samuel Ellison of Ellison Advisors, LLC will be the owner's representative during the construction of the Museum's expansion project.

Site Redevelopment

During the expansion project, the Museum's surrounding site will be redefined to create new riverfront public terraces, sculpture parks, redesigned entrance plazas, outdoor dining and improved dog parks. As a continuation of Tampa's Riverwalk, a sloped walk will bring pedestrians down to the river edge from the ground floor level. An outdoor amphitheater adjacent to the Museum's indoor auditorium will serve as a shaded gathering place. With new native planting and shade trees, the Museum's ground floor terrace will be accessible from the Riverwalk, creating a seamless and integrated public experience around the Museum and the park.

Grand Lobby

The new lobby will be accessible from both Curtis Hixon Park and Gasparilla Plaza. It will enhance the visitor experience with almost 12,000 square feet dedicated to a newly covered entrance, lobby, store, and restaurant. With an 18-foot ceiling height, this new first-floor space will provide ample space for exhibiting art within view of a new full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining.

Auditorium

With exterior glazing along its West façade, the 150-seat auditorium will overlook the Hillsborough River, providing an inside-outside visual connection that defines the space. Equipped with a green room, sprung floor, projectors, AV system, and theatrical lighting, a range of events can be accommodated here: lectures, recitals, film screenings and multimedia performances. The space will be lined with acoustic wood panels and acoustically isolated from the event space above. A pre-function foyer space will serve as a flexible space on the mezzanine level before and after events.

Flexible Event Space and Digital Exhibition Wall

The large event space features a panoramic view of downtown Tampa, the University of Tampa, the Hillsborough River, and the Straz Center. With a 30-foot-tall ceiling equipped with a flexible AV and lighting system, it can host a myriad of exhibition and event configurations, transforming from a flexible digital gallery space to a private event space that can accommodate a seated dinner for 500 people and a dance floor. The adjacent catering kitchen will service the space when used for private events.

Sculpture Terrace

The new sculpture terrace will connect the existing Sullivan Terrace and the expansion's second floor. The design will allow sculptures on display to be visible day and night from the Riverwalk and provide a connecting bridge to the new exhibition and event spaces.

Rooftop Spaces

On the fourth-floor rooftop, the interior space will house a flexible bar and accommodate a 100-person gathering, while the adjacent sculpture terrace provides a canopy with a circular oculus for various programming. A demonstration/test kitchen will be incorporated into the interior rooftop space where the Museum will add culinary arts classes to its educational programs.

Sustainability

The new building footprint significantly increases the Museum's ability to go beyond its strategic plan of offering more exhibition and education programming to the community. All the new additional programable spaces add many more opportunities for income-generation activities into the institution's business model through an increase in services and retail offerings to additional yearly visitors. With the new business model for the reconfigured space, the Museum will meet, and in some cases exceed, national averages of support and revenue, establishing Tampa's cultural legacy for generations to come.

About The Beck Group

The Beck Group is a collaborative team of architects, builders, and technology experts transforming how its clients' design and build. The century-old firm is the largest design-build firm in the United States, with 1000 employees in ten offices across the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more about Beck and how it designs and builds better communities, visit beckgroup.com.

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Established in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art stands as a beacon of culture and education in the heart of downtown Tampa. Celebrating over a century of artistic excellence, the Museum offers a rich tapestry of experiences, ranging from ancient treasures to contemporary expressions. It proudly houses an extensive collection of Greek and Roman antiquities, one of the largest in the southeastern United States, and a diverse collection of modern and contemporary art encompassing sculpture, photography, painting, and new media.

The Museum's commitment to education and community engagement shines through its Vinik Family Education Center. This facility provides a variety of year-round art classes, insightful lectures, and engaging tours for all ages, fostering artistic discovery and learning. Through innovative outreach programs, the Museum extends its reach, offering art-therapy-informed initiatives and creative platforms for diverse community segments.

As a cornerstone of Tampa's cultural landscape, the Tampa Museum of Art is dedicated to enriching lives and celebrating the city's vibrant diversity. Following a significant renovation completed in 2023, the Museum continues to evolve, embarking on a major expansion to enhance its exhibition spaces and educational facilities. This initiative is set to further its mission of providing immersive, hands-on experiences for visitors and expanding its role as a pivotal cultural hub.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

