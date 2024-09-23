The Belgrove, Autograph Collection to Debut in West Palm Beach This Fall

This exceptional resort will introduce an idyllic destination with five culinary concepts, superior pool experiences, exclusive access to golf, and old-world hospitality

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Witkoff in collaboration with Access Industries and Pyramid Global Hospitality today announce a signed agreement with Marriott International to open The Belgrove, Autograph Collection. Anticipated to open at the end of 2024, The Belgrove will be located along Lake Mangonia just 10 minutes from the heart of Palm Beach and is a one-of-a-kind modern oasis celebrating polished elegance and laid-back luxury, complemented by the rich culture of Palm Beach.

The Belgrove's stunning property-wide transformation—next to the critically acclaimed golf course Dutchman's Pipe—is expected to encompass 150 guest rooms as well as public spaces, including the arrival experience and lobby, food and beverage outlets, fitness and spa facilities, two pools and outdoor patio areas, and expansive meeting and function spaces. Anticipated by 2025, twenty-two villas will be constructed to provide additional inventory and investment opportunities. The hotel's sunny, sophisticated design will bring in a refreshing atmosphere of vibrant living and timeless charm, unlike anything in the area.

The newly enhanced resort will mark an impressive addition to the portfolios of each esteemed company, showcasing a significant investment in the market from companies with highly successful track records within the industry. The Belgrove will join Autograph Collection Hotels' portfolio of over 320 independent properties in the most desirable locations across the world, each with its own unique perspective on heartfelt design and hospitality.

"We are excited to announce the arrival of The Belgrove, a highly anticipated resort property, years in the making," said Jonah Sonnenborn, senior managing director and head of real estate at Access Industries. "The resort will offer families, friends, and groups a place to gather and share special milestones. We are honored to have incredible partners on this project and look forward to welcoming future guests and the local community."

REIMAGINED GUEST ROOMS AND SUITES

The Belgrove's elevated and thoughtfully designed accommodations will feature spacious interiors with refined, laid-back island charm. Expected amenities include private balconies with expansive views of the natural splendor surrounding the resort and neighboring golf course. Suites and larger format rooms will boast ample dining space, encouraging guests to take advantage of the private dining and butler services to come.

"Our mission is to cultivate an ambiance of British Caribbean hospitality throughout our rooms and suites," states Kai Fischer, managing director of The Belgrove. "Each room is meticulously designed to evoke a sense of refined tranquility, providing an escape from the demands of daily life."

CREATIVE CULINARY EXCELLENCE

As part of the onsite amenities, The Belgrove will introduce five distinct dining concepts that will cater to a broad range of tastes and preferences. Stand-out concepts include Society48, which will be an imaginative American brasserie featuring a menu of globally inspired dishes from land and sea. Deep End, inspired by the 1950's in West Palm Beach, will have a full-service pool bar and kitchen featuring refined approaches to poolside fare, as well as a beautiful garden space, Veranda, which will host daily teatimes, happy hours, and social gatherings.

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO EXCEPTIONAL GOLF

Guests of The Belgrove will enjoy resort access to the recently debuted, members-only golf course, Dutchman's Pipe. Providing a highly sought-after golf experience for travelers of every skill level, this convenient partnership will allow resort guests to book tee times, based on availability, as well as private lessons, clinics, and caddie services with the opportunity to participate in hosted golf tournaments.

Dutchman's Pipe will redefine the golfing experience with its multi-million-dollar renovation of a 7,300-yard championship Jack Nicklaus Signature Course and unparalleled practice facilities. The course's recent overhaul brings meticulous attention to playability, aesthetics, and sustainability with all-new fairways, revamped bunkers, and strategic green complexes to optimize the routing's flow and bring visual allure to every shot. Surrounded by palm trees and the native Dutchman's Pipe flower, the new course offers a world-class golf experience for guests and groups of The Belgrove without membership or initiation fees.

POOLSIDE LUXURY

Under the canopies of South Florida's iconic palm trees, the hotel will feature a tranquil poolside experience, offering both a family-friendly pool and an adults-only pool. The pool deck will offer 16 expansive poolside cabanas and a variety of engaging programming ranging from morning yoga to evening happy hour specials, and more.

INTENTIONAL WELLNESS

With holistic practices at the center of The Belgrove's wellness ethos, the hotel will provide an array of curated offerings intended to support health, wellbeing, and restoration, including The Belgrove Spa that will feature expansive treatment rooms and suites. Men's and women's lounges include thoughtfully designed relaxation spaces, private locker rooms, showers, and steam rooms, while complimentary wet areas include cold plunges and saunas for guests to further their wellness practice before or after treatments.

The resort's fitness center will offer expert-guided classes and programming as well as a variety of cardio machines, heavy lifting machines, weight racks, and strengthening tools, in addition to complimentary yoga mats, cool towels, and more. Just steps away, four tennis courts, two pickleball courts, and one padel court will be available for leisure, lessons, and group tournaments.

GATHER IN PARADISE

The Belgrove's meeting and event venues introduce a stunning, new collection of thoughtfully designed spaces for any occasion. At over 25,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, inclusive of nine meeting rooms and two ballrooms, The Belgrove offers professional-yet-polished venues for team gatherings, conferences, corporate retreats, weddings, celebrations, and social gatherings. Juxtaposed to typical event spaces, all venues within The Belgrove will have natural light and access to outdoor spaces.

The Belgrove, Autograph Collection will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

In anticipation of the property's opening later this year, guests are now able to book a reservation and learn more about The Belgrove on marriott.com or follow @thebelgrove.

Select imagery and renderings for the resort can be viewed and downloaded here (credit: The Belgrove).

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Access Industries

Access Real Estate is a US-based investment group and a division of Access Industries. Using permanent, scalable, long-term capital, Access Real Estate has built a diverse portfolio of iconic hotels and commercial and residential properties around the world.

Access Real Estate primarily focuses on three key areas: landmark properties with complex business plans that are challenging; investments in markets with significant population growth and constrained supply; and, acquiring mispriced, mismanaged, and underimproved properties at valuations below replacement cost. Select investments include: the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel; the Faena District in Miami Beach; The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas; One High Line, and Aman Miami Beach.

About Witkoff

Witkoff is a privately held, vertically integrated global real estate development and investment firm that brings inventive thinking to every project in its portfolio. Founded by Steven Witkoff in 1996 with offices in New York City, Miami, and Los Angeles, Witkoff is a market leader in the ownership and development of premier residential, hospitality, office, retail, and mixed-use properties in the central areas of top tier cities across the United States and abroad. Combining an eye for originality, an operations-focused approach, and a 30-year track record, Witkoff creates unique experiences, thriving businesses, and solid returns; while participating in all stages of the real estate lifecycle, from deal sourcing and pre-development through financing, construction, and operations.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality was formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and establishing a position as a best workplace. The organization's global portfolio spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and London. For more information, visit www.pyramidglobal.com.

