The Bennett Family of Companies Proud to Announce Launch of 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Truckload Carriers Association Truckload2024 Conference

The Bennett Family of Companies proudly announces the launch of its 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Truckload Carriers Association Truckload2024 conference today, commemorating half a century of Faith, Family and Freight in the transportation and logistics industry from 1974-2024.

As part of the commemoration, Bennett has unveiled a special edition 50th Anniversary book, chronicling the company's rich history, achievements and the people who have contributed to its success. This publication serves as a testament to the legacy and enduring spirit of Bennett throughout the years. The company also showcased a 53-foot trailer featuring its history in a custom wrap.

In addition to the Symposium and book launch, Bennett announced plans for a series of celebratory events throughout the year. Highlights include the unveiling of the 50th Anniversary #21 NASCAR Xfinity Series race car driven by Austin Hill, which made its public debut at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), capturing the attention and admiration of attendees.

Marcia G. Taylor, Owner and CEO of the Bennett Family of Companies, stated "Our 50th Anniversary is a testament to the hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment of our drivers, agents and employees. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reflect on our journey with gratitude and look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence in the years to come."

The company is also gearing up for a special 50th Anniversary Driver Appreciation Celebration this September at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), honoring the vital role of truck drivers in the transportation industry. At the Celebration, a Truck Show & Shine featuring Bennett's best equipment, a concert by Tony Justice, and over 500 attendees from across the company will be in the stands for the weekend's race.

McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies are woman-owned, Women's Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics companies. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

