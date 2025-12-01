The Berkeley Palm Beach Announces Exclusive Partnership with Douglas Elliman Real Estate as Sales Advance for West Palm Beach's Next Landmark Luxury Tower

The Berkeley Palm Beach exclusively partnered with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing to lead sales for the luxury high-rise's highly anticipated 2028 debut. Developed by Al Adelson, the vision behind The Bristol, which kickstarted demand for high-rise living in West Palm Beach, the project is now approaching 20% sold ahead of its formal launch. By leveraging Douglas Elliman's extensive market expertise and high-net-worth buyer network, The Berkeley is strategically positioned to capture significant interest in Palm Beach's ultra-luxury residential market.

Located at 550 Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach's Clear Lake District and set to debut in 2028, The Berkeley Palm Beach builds on the legacy of The Bristol, the development widely credited with defining high-rise luxury living in West Palm Beach. Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Bernardo Fort-Brescia, the building combines timeless design, a service-driven lifestyle, and a central, connected location offering immediate access to I-95, Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), downtown, the waterfront, and Palm Beach Island.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing will oversee all sales efforts, supported by the firm's extensive network of high-net-worth buyers, deep feeder-market reach, and proven leadership in the luxury condominium sector.

"The Berkeley Palm Beach represents a rare moment in this market, a project created by the team that defined high-rise luxury living in West Palm Beach and is now raising that standard once again," said Jay Philip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman, Florida Brokerage and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "Today's buyers want permanence, pedigree, and a level of service that makes everyday living seamless. The Berkeley delivers all of that with a clarity of vision that truly sets it apart. We are proud to represent a project that sets a new benchmark for excellence in West Palm Beach and brings an unmatched level of accessibility, convenience, and long-term value to one of the city's most desirable emerging neighborhoods."

As West Palm Beach accelerates its growth into a national luxury, business, and cultural hub, The Berkeley Palm Beach is centrally positioned within a district experiencing significant public and private investment. The new Fern Street Connector will improve mobility across the downtown core, while the arrival of Eataly at CityPlace is set to expand the city's culinary landscape. Leading institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic are strengthening regional access to advanced medical care, and Vanderbilt University is moving forward with plans to establish a new graduate campus in West Palm Beach, marking one of the most significant higher-education expansions in the city's recent history. West Palm Beach is also attracting global attention with major corporate expansions, including ServiceNow, and high-profile events like The Wall Street Journal's Invest Live conference. Nearby, the transformative NORA district is reshaping North Railroad Avenue into a walkable destination for dining, wellness, retail, and culture. Amid this momentum, The Berkeley Palm Beach meets rising demand for full-service, design-forward homes in a neighborhood redefining the future of the city.

"With The Berkeley Palm Beach, our goal is to elevate high-rise living once again, just as we did with The Bristol," said Al Adelson, Developer. "Douglas Elliman understands this market, this buyer, and the standard of excellence The Berkeley represents. Their leadership and depth in the luxury segment make them the ideal partner as sales progress."

The Berkeley Palm Beach is a 25-story residential tower located at 550 South Australian Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach, overlooking Clear Lake and the city skyline. Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Bernardo Fort-Brescia, the building introduces 193 luxury residences, including four penthouses, ranging from two to five bedrooms, each with expansive, light-filled flow-through layouts, soaring 9- to 11-foot ceilings, and oversized east- and west-facing terraces. The development offers a curated collection of amenities across multiple levels, including a resort-style pool deck, wellness and fitness center with spa treatment rooms, golf stimulator, co-working spaces, concierge services, including UPLIN Health's In-Home Health Services, and a rooftop retreat with a swimming pool and jacuzzi, private dining, and panoramic views of Palm Beach. The property also features category five windows and a full building emergency standby generator, a critical asset in ensuring uninterrupted services in the event of storms or outages. Developed by Al Adelson, whose precedent-setting project The Bristol established West Palm Beach as a world-class condominium market, The Berkeley continues the city's evolution as a destination for sophisticated urban living. With its premier location, thoughtful design, and comprehensive lifestyle program, The Berkeley Palm Beach represents the next generation of luxury residences in one of the country's fastest-growing markets. For more information, please visit www.theberkeleypalmbeach.com or contact the sales gallery at 561-220-0000.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. https://www.elliman.com/new-development.

