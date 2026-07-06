The Berkeley Palm Beach Breaks Ground in West Palm Beach

Construction officially underway on 25-story luxury residential tower along the city's emerging Clear Lake corridor

West Palm Beach, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Berkeley Palm Beach, a 25-story luxury residential tower positioned along West Palm Beach's emerging Clear Lake corridor, has officially broken ground, marking a significant step forward for one of the city's most anticipated luxury residential developments.

Developed by Al Adelson, the visionary behind The Bristol, and designed by Arquitectonica, The Berkeley will introduce 193 luxury residences overlooking Clear Lake and the city skyline. Located just west of the Intracoastal, the project is designed to meet growing demand for luxury residential living with convenient access to West Palm Beach's expanding business, cultural, and lifestyle destinations.

The development has now surpassed $120 million in total sales, including more than $40 million since April, underscoring strong buyer confidence as construction officially gets underway.

"The Berkeley was envisioned as a reflection of how luxury living in West Palm Beach is evolving," said Al Adelson, developer of The Berkeley Palm Beach. "For decades, the market's most coveted addresses were concentrated along the Intracoastal and the island. Today, buyers are expanding their definition of luxury. They still want waterfront living, but they also value walkability, connectivity, proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, and immediate access to the city's growing cultural and business districts. The Berkeley's waterfront setting on Clear Lake offers a unique combination of tranquility and accessibility that is increasingly difficult to find. Breaking ground represents an exciting milestone for our team and reflects the continued momentum and transformation of West Palm Beach as a world-class city."

The Berkeley is one of the only luxury residential developments in West Palm Beach to offer dual-water views, with residences above the 15th floor capturing both west-facing sunsets over Clear Lake and east-facing views toward the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean. Residences range from two to five bedrooms and are designed to accommodate full-time living, offering larger floorplans and thoughtfully programmed amenity spaces tailored to today's luxury buyer. Prices currently range from approximately $2.5 million to more than $12 million.

Amenities include a rooftop resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, and wellness-focused offerings, alongside private dining space adjacent to a chef's kitchen, lounge and club spaces, and panoramic views of the city skyline and surrounding waterways.

"The pace of sales at The Berkeley reflects the continued strength of the West Palm Beach luxury market," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO Brokerage, Florida Region, Douglas Elliman and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "Buyers today are seeking thoughtfully designed residences that offer convenience, connectivity, and a seamless urban lifestyle, and The Berkeley speaks directly to those priorities."

Residents will be located within minutes of Palm Beach International Airport, I-95, major employment centers, healthcare institutions, cultural destinations, and the city's expanding downtown core. Recent investments including Cleveland Clinic and Vanderbilt University's planned graduate business campus continue to reinforce the area's long-term appeal.

Construction is now underway, with completion anticipated in 2029.

About The Berkeley Palm Beach

The Berkeley Palm Beach is a 25-story residential tower located at 550 South Australian Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach, overlooking Clear Lake and the city skyline. Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Bernardo Fort-Brescia, the building introduces 193 luxury residences, including four penthouses, ranging from two to five bedrooms, each with expansive, light-filled flow-through layouts, soaring 9- to 11-foot ceilings, and oversized east- and west-facing terraces. The development offers a curated collection of amenities across multiple levels, including a resort-style pool deck, wellness and fitness center with spa treatment rooms, golf stimulator, concierge services, including UPLIN Health's In-Home Health Services, and a rooftop retreat with a swimming pool and jacuzzi, private dining, and panoramic views of Palm Beach. The property also features category five windows and a full building emergency standby generator, a critical asset in ensuring uninterrupted services in the event of storms or outages. Developed by Al Adelson, whose precedent-setting project The Bristol established West Palm Beach as a world-class condominium market, The Berkeley continues the city's evolution as a destination for sophisticated urban living. With its premier location, thoughtful design, and comprehensive lifestyle program, The Berkeley Palm Beach represents the next generation of luxury residences in one of the country's fastest-growing markets. For more information, please visit www.theberkeleypalmbeach.com or contact the sales gallery at 561-220-0000.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. https://www.elliman.com/new-development.

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SOURCE The Berkeley Palm Beach