The Berkeley Palm Beach Surpasses $100 Million in Sales

Milestone reflects growing demand for luxury residences in downtown West Palm Beach's Clear Lake district

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Berkeley Palm Beach, a 25-story luxury residential tower positioned along West Palm Beach's emerging Clear Lake corridor, has surpassed $100 million in total sales, marking a significant milestone for the 193-residence development and signaling continued momentum in the city's expanding luxury market.

Residences range from $2 million to just over $10 million, positioning the project within the luxury tier while offering larger-scale, service-oriented living designed for full-time residency, an offering still relatively limited outside of the Intracoastal waterfront.

Developed by Al Adelson, the visionary behind The Bristol, and designed by Arquitectonica, The Berkeley reflects a deliberate evolution in how luxury living is being approached in West Palm Beach. Positioned just west of the Intracoastal, the project aligns with increasing demand for residences that prioritize proximity to business, culture, and everyday infrastructure from I-95 to Palm Beach International, as the city's downtown core continues to expand.

"Reaching $100 million in sales is a meaningful milestone, but more importantly, it reflects a broader shift in how buyers are thinking about West Palm Beach," said Al Adelson, developer of The Berkeley Palm Beach. "There is a growing recognition that the future of the city is not limited to the traditional waterfront. The Berkeley was designed for this next chapter, where luxury is defined by how people live every day, not just where they vacation."

The project's momentum comes as West Palm Beach continues its transition from a primarily seasonal destination into a more established residential market. Corporate relocations and continued growth in financial and professional sectors, alongside expanding Class A office development and institutional anchors such as Cleveland Clinic, are contributing to sustained demand for primary residences in the urban core.

"As West Palm Beach continues to evolve as an urban center, The Berkeley is designed to reflect a more integrated way of living," said Bernardo Fort-Brescia, founding principal of Arquitectonica. "The architecture emphasizes light, proportion, and connection to both the city and the water, creating homes that are as functional for daily life as they are expressive of their setting."

At the center of this transformation is the Clear Lake corridor, which is emerging as a new vantage point for luxury living. The Berkeley is one of the only developments in the market to offer dual-water views, with residences above the 15th floor capturing both west-facing sunsets over Clear Lake and east-facing views toward the Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean.

Buyer interest to date has been driven by a mix of local and national markets, including Florida, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and California, reflecting the city's growing appeal as a primary home base. The project's emphasis on two- to five-bedroom floor plans and thoughtfully programmed amenity spaces has further differentiated it within the market.

"We have been witnessing a transformative expansion of the luxury landscape in West Palm Beach," said Jay Phillip Parker, Douglas Elliman's CEO Brokerage, Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "For years, demand was concentrated almost exclusively along the Intracoastal, but buyers today are responding to a broader vision of luxury, one that prioritizes architecture, scale, livability, and proximity to the city's evolving cultural and business centers. The Berkeley Palm Beach represents the next phase of that evolution and reinforces the growing depth of the West Palm Beach market."

The Berkeley will feature two distinct amenity experiences tailored to both private living and social engagement. The seventh floor amenity deck will include a resort-style pool and spa and a fully equipped fitness center. Complementing this, a rooftop retreat will offer private dining, lounge and club spaces, and an elevated environment for entertaining, set against panoramic views of the city and surrounding waterways.

Together, these amenities are designed to support everyday living and entertaining, reinforcing the project's positioning as a primary living environment rather than a seasonal offering.

As development activity continues west of the Intracoastal, The Berkeley reflects a broader shift in West Palm Beach toward more balanced urban living. The $100 million milestone underscores the project's early traction within this evolving market and represents the next phase of the market that The Bristol helped establish.

Groundbreaking is anticipated for June 2026, with completion expected in 2029.

About The Berkeley Palm Beach

The Berkeley Palm Beach, located at 550 Australian Avenue, is a 25-story residential tower located at 550 South Australian Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach, overlooking Clear Lake and the city skyline. Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Bernardo Fort-Brescia, the building introduces 193 luxury residences, including four penthouses, ranging from two to five bedrooms, each with expansive, light-filled flow-through layouts, soaring 9- to 11-foot ceilings, and oversized east- and west-facing terraces. The development offers a curated collection of amenities across multiple levels, including a resort-style pool deck, wellness and fitness center with spa treatment rooms, golf stimulator, co-working spaces, concierge services, including UPLIN Health's In-Home Health Services, and a rooftop retreat with a swimming pool and jacuzzi, private dining, and panoramic views of Palm Beach. The property also features category five windows and a full building emergency standby generator, a critical asset in ensuring uninterrupted services in the event of storms or outages. Developed by Al Adelson, whose precedent-setting project The Bristol established West Palm Beach as a world-class condominium market, The Berkeley continues the city's evolution as a destination for sophisticated urban living. With its premier location, thoughtful design, and comprehensive lifestyle program, The Berkeley Palm Beach represents the next generation of luxury residences in one of the country's fastest-growing markets. For more information, please visit www.theberkeleypalmbeach.com or contact the sales gallery at 561-220-0000.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record-breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. https://www.elliman.com/new-development.

Media Contact

Alix West, C&R PR, 1 203.962.2893, [email protected]

SOURCE The Berkeley Palm Beach