The Beryl Institute Announces 7 New Strategic Advisory Board Members

Their insights will help us continue to push the boundaries possibility as we work together to transform the human experience in healthcare. Tweet this

Marcelo Alvarenga , MD, MSc, CPXP, CEO & Co-Founder, ConectaExp

, MD, MSc, CPXP, CEO & Co-Founder, ConectaExp Nicole Cable , MHS, CPXP, LBBP, Chief Experience Officer, CareMax

, MHS, CPXP, LBBP, Chief Experience Officer, CareMax Karen Grimley , PhD, Chief Nursing Executive and Assistant Dean, UCLA Health and UCLA School of Nursing

-Joyce Nazario, CPXP, Patient Experience Excellence Head, Metro Pacific Health

-Alexie Puran, MD, MS FACEP, FAAP, CPXP, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician, NYC Health + Hospitals, Harlem

-Jennifer Purdy, LCSW, CPXP, Executive Director, CX Tools and Implementation Veterans Experience Office, Dept. of Veterans Affairs

-Claire Snyman, Health Care Advocate, Two Steps Forward

"We are honored to engage these new members and the diversity of voices they represent - from patients, professionals and executives around the world - to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Jason Wolf, Ph.D., CPXP, President and CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Their insights will help us continue to push the boundaries possibility as we work together to transform the human experience in healthcare."

To view the full list of members and learn more about The Beryl Institute's boards and councils, visit: https://theberylinstitute.org/about-us/boards-and-councils/

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

Media Contact

Stacy Palmer, The Beryl Institute, (866) 488-2379, [email protected], www.theberylinstitute.org

SOURCE The Beryl Institute