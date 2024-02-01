The Best Employers, Industries, and Locations for Fully Remote Jobs - Virtual Vocations 2023 Year-End Report

"Despite some corporate calls for employees to return their physical offices, worker demand for fully remote jobs has remained at an all-time high. At Virtual Vocations, we shared more than 213,000 fully remote job postings during 2023." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

These job postings helped to meet the increased demand for fully remote jobs over the past 12 months. A Virtual Vocations survey of 800 jobseekers conducted in January 2023 found that 87% of working-age adults planned to actively look for a new job within the year. More specifically, 76% of jobseekers were on the hunt for 100% virtual and work-from-anywhere jobs.

Virtual Vocations' year-end analysis of remote work data is designed to guide jobseekers in their employment searches for the coming year. In its 2023 review, Virtual Vocations found these companies, industries, and locations to be the best options for fully remote hiring.

Top Remote-Enabled Companies for Fully Remote Jobs

1. VocoVision, Inc.

2. UnitedHealth Group

3. Humana Inc.

4. CVS Health Corporation

5. Maximus, Inc.

Top Industries for Fully Remote Jobs

1. Information Technology

2. Healthcare

3. Marketing

4. Sales

5. Financial

Top States for Fully Remote Jobs

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. Georgia

4. North Carolina

5. Virginia

In addition to naming the overall best companies, industries, and locations for fully remote jobs, Virtual Vocations revealed the year's top Employer Partners for 100% virtual employment.

Employer Partners are vetted businesses and organizations—more than 3,600 to date—that work with Virtual Vocations directly to share fully remote job openings to Virtual Vocations' job board. During 2023, 23 new companies, including ROOK, PRIMUS Business Management, and the Nevada Autism Center, became Employer Partner Program members. Throughout the year, these Employer Partners hired for the most fully remote positions:

Top Employer Partners for Fully Remote Jobs

1. BairesDev

2. TTEC Holdings, Inc.

3. eXp Realty

4. Littera Education Inc.

5. Achieve Test Prep

To read Virtual Vocations' complete 2023 Year-End Report and Remote Jobs Statistics blog post, and access the full top 10 lists for best-of remote-enabled companies, industries, locations, and Employer Partners, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/2023-year-end-report-and-remote-jobs-statistics/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

