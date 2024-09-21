Sur 34 Gin, from Uruguay, South America, achieved the highest score in its category, earning the title of the best gin in the world at the San Francisco USA Spirits Rating. Post this

The competition, which saw gins from around the world participating, evaluated entries based on three criteria: product quality, value, and packaging - where the PCR glass recycled green bottle stands out, ensuring that the winners were those that consumers would genuinely want to purchase, whether in retail stores or on a bar menu.

Uruguay, with a population of nearly three and a half million, is the smallest country in South America. It stands out globally for its egalitarian society, legal security, democratic spirit, and the most widespread middle class in Latin America.

Colonia del Sacramento, located at S 34 W 57 - and therebefore the origin of its first flagship product, was founded in 1680 and proudly holds the title of UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its historic district serving as a living testament to the country's history and its migratory influences.

It is in this culturally rich and tourist-friendly city that Sur 34 Gin is produced.

The recognition from the USA Spirits Ratings Competition adds to the silver medal won earlier this year in May at the London Spirits Competition and the distinction from The Gin Guide, which placed the gin from Colonia del Sacramento among the 12 best contemporary gins in the world, out of more than 500 entries in that category.

Sur 34 Gin co-founder Marcelo López celebrated this achievement and expressed the honor it represents for him and his partner, Ángel Ghiazza.

"We are both Engineers and gin enthusiasts, and we craft it with great passion and a genuine commitment to perfection in every detail in Colonia del Sacramento. That's why this recognition is so satisfying for us," he said.

"We know we have a superior quality product with a unique feature that sets it apart: our native mandarin, a classic Uruguayan product that is the clear protagonist of our gin, giving it its distinctive citrus character at the nose, along with 14 other botanicals and an exceptional blend of juniper from Patagonia and Macedonia. After taste is led by the addition of exquisite spices such as Colombian organic cocoa, Chinese Sichuan pepper, and the comforting essence of chamomile. Classic roots of orris, angelica, and licorice, among others, add a touch of timeless elegance. All of this makes it ideal for a gin and tonic."

López also emphasized that as master distillers, they lead an artisanal production in small batches to ensure complete control over the entire process.

"We constantly invest in technology and research to create an innovative product of the highest quality." They use column stills imported from the Netherlands —the best in the world— and they also trained there in gin production.

He added that being named Gin of the Year globally is also a source of pride for Uruguay and especially for Colonia, the birthplace of Sur 34 Gin.

Sur 34 is a premium, contemporary gin, 100% Uruguayan, handcrafted with natural botanicals, extra refined alcohol, and no added sugar, aiming to innovate, inspire, and connect with people who have a refined palate and a thirst for new experiences.

It was born from the vision of a Uruguayan tech entrepreneur, Marcelo López, and an Argentine food engineer, Ángel Ghiazza, who met in Colonia del Sacramento and, without knowing it, were on the same journey: to create an artisanal gin that could compete on the world stage.

An open doors Distillery for tourists and Uruguayans.

Today, they lead this venture, which, in addition to artisanal gin production, has developed as a unique tourism option by opening the doors of their distillery, located in front of the iconic Plaza de Toros bullring (dated 1910 and recently renovated) just one hour ferry from Buenos Aires. Visitors can learn about the process of distilling, enjoy the product, and even create their gin.

To visit the distillery, simply book an appointment and indulge in an experience that will be memorable and adds to the charm of Colonia del Sacramento as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In summary, Sur 34 Gin is the best gin in the world and the most awarded in Uruguay. It is now on the radar of the most discerning markets, positioning Colonia del Sacramento on the map of the best artisanal spirits in the world.

