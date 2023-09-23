The Best Italian Restaurant in NYC: Fasano Invites customers to a Fine Dining Experience

One of NYC's top Italian Restaurants

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fasano New York is one of 27 world-class Italian restaurants bearing the Fasano name, one that is associated with premium fine dining and a commitment to celebrating the culinary heritage of Italy. This New York City-based restaurant is bound to impress those seeking innovative meals made from the freshest ingredients.

Fasano has come to New York by way of SCo Paulo, Brazil, where the Fasano hospitality empire began about forty years ago. Fasano New York is the company's first USA-based location. Inspired by the Fasano family's rich history in hospitality and commitment to their Italian heritage, Fasano New York embodies excellence and sophistication.

With impeccable service and refined design, this midtown Manhattan restaurant showcases expertly crafted classic Milanese dishes. Chef Nicola Fedeli has curated an elegant and refined menu that celebrates the timeless heritage of Northern Italian cuisine. Discover elegant and elevated interpretations of historic dishes and cherished family recipes, preserved since 1902.

Fasano New York is a sought-after restaurant for both lunch and dinner, hence the presentation of two distinct menus, each one for a different time of day. Browse an array of enticing meals including risottos, pasta, and meat dishes with exciting ingredients, and indulge in the dessert selection. Pair your choices with drinks from the restaurant's generous wine list.

Fasano New York doesn't just boast a restaurant, but also several areas that cater to different occasions. Baretto, a sophisticated bar and cocktail lounge located above Fasano Restaurant, presents the best of jazz and bossa nova to New York City, with intimate concerts held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

There are private event venues where you can organize an event that caters to your tastes. Hold conferences in the onsite boardroom, or plan bigger events in the Osteria which caters to up to 40 guests. Then there is Fasano Caffè, situated at the exclusive Fasano Fifth Avenue Private Members Club, which is perfect for bespoke dinners, business lunches, and private events.

