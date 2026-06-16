At the Society of Robotic Surgery's 2026 meeting, one message is clear: surgical robotics has evolved beyond standalone devices into integrated, software-driven ecosystems spanning AI, digital OR workflows, telesurgery, and regulatory coordination. The industry's "best-kept secret" isn't a single breakthrough—it's the network of specialized partners enabling these complex systems behind the scenes. Leaders increasingly succeed not by building everything in-house, but by focusing on core differentiation while collaborating across software, hardware, connectivity, AI, and compliance. Key players like MedAcuity, NVIDIA, RTI, and Kinova exemplify this model, working together across complementary layers—from real-time data infrastructure and AI simulation to medical-grade robotics and regulated software development. Their repeated collaboration highlights a scalable, ecosystem-based approach that accelerates innovation, reduces risk, and supports modern surgical demands. As SRS 2026 emphasizes AI adoption, distributed care, training, and regulatory evolution, it reinforces a pivotal shift: the future of surgical robotics belongs to companies that master partnership as much as technology.

WESTFORD, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

The Best-Kept Secret in Surgical Robotics

When the Society of Robotic Surgery convenes this July in Hollywood, Florida, the official program makes one thing unmistakable: surgical robotics is no longer just a device story. The 2026 meeting spans regulatory boundaries, simulation and education, hospital administration, AI as a health-system priority, digital OR workflows, distributed surgical care, and telesurgery adoption. That is a strong signal that the field has moved from isolated products to integrated operating ecosystems.

That is also why the industry's best-kept secret is not a stealth startup or a single breakthrough feature. It is the quietly powerful ecosystem of specialist partners working behind the brands that get the awards, the first-case press releases, and the market recognition. In a field where performance, latency, AI, clinical workflow, cybersecurity, interoperability, and regulatory evidence all have to work together, the companies that insist on building every layer alone are often not the most disciplined operators. The smarter companies are increasingly the ones that know exactly what to own and exactly where to partner.

The signal hiding in the agenda

The SRS agenda reads less like a traditional device conference and more like a blueprint for the modern robotics stack. On one side are sessions on "Global Regulatory Perspectives on Digital and Robotic Surgery," "Telerobotic and distributed surgical care," and "Cross-Cutting Evidence Expectations." On another are workshops on simulation, credentialing, competency-based training, and AI for the learning surgeon. Add sessions on "Artificial Intelligence: From Hype to Health System Priority," "The Digital OR," and "Financing, Governance, and Innovation for Scalable Telesurgery," and the message is clear: success now depends on coordinated expertise across software, hardware, networks, data, compliance, and clinical adoption.

That breadth matters because it exposes the weakness in the old assumption that the best, fastest, and cheapest path is always to keep everything in-house. In surgical robotics, the problem is rarely a lack of ambition. It is usually the multiplication of layers. A team may be excellent at instruments or procedure design, but much less differentiated in low-latency connectivity, runtime AI infrastructure, teleoperation controls, secure-by-design architecture, or the documentation rigor needed for regulated software. The agenda is practically a map of those seams.

Why the all-in-house myth is breaking down

The case against "build everything ourselves" is not philosophical. It is architectural. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to stress cybersecurity design, premarket documentation, threat modeling, lifecycle management, and the need for manufacturers and healthcare organizations to work together on risk management. At the same time, the SRS program shows that remote surgery, rural deployment, structured training, and AI-enabled workflows are no longer hypothetical side topics; they are central operating concerns. The more the field becomes software-defined and networked, the less credible it is to assume one internal team should master every enabling layer equally well.

That does not mean outsourcing indiscriminately. It means being honest about where differentiation lives. If your value is procedural insight, surgeon workflow, clinical evidence, or a specific therapy category, then your highest-return move may be to keep that core in-house while assembling proven partners for the parts that are necessary but not uniquely yours to invent. MedAcuity and Kinova make that point directly in their public requirements work: poorly defined requirements create rework, budget inflation, and compliance problems, while a unified hardware-software requirements approach reduces rework, supports modularity, and improves time to market.

The partnership stack behind the leaders

MedAcuity publicly positions itself around complex medical and robotics software; NVIDIA around AI, simulation, and deployment for healthcare robotics; Real-Time Innovations (RTI) around real-time, data-centric connectivity for intelligent physical systems; and Kinova around off-the-shelf and tailored medical-grade robotic systems. That is why the quiet network represented by MedAcuity and its robotics leaders Shawn Vanseth and Tom Amlicke, NVIDIA and healthcare/medical leader David Niewolny, RTI market leaders Jim Bentley, Darren Porras and Kevin Meyer, and Kinova with medical robotics leader François Boucher deserves more attention. These are the people you should be working with.

These companies are not merely adjacent vendors. Their own public materials increasingly describe one another as partners, collaborators, or enabling layers in the same solution path. MedAcuity's partner page names RTI and Kinova as strategic partners; MedAcuity's telesurgery content describes teleoperation work with RTI; RTI's Kinova announcement says the collaboration was developed with MedAcuity; and both RTI and Kinova publicly tie their work to NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare. This is what a tightly coupled ecosystem looks like in practice: a recurring pattern of companies showing up together because they solve different parts of the same system.

The Partners Who Stop Innovators From Reinventing

MedAcuity is the software-and-systems anchor in this group. The company says it specializes in complex, software-intensive solutions for MedTech, life sciences, and robotics; highlights more than 500 completed projects, more than 100 software engineers, and a repeat-business rate above 90 percent; and explicitly positions its robotics work around robotic-assisted surgery, teleoperation, high-reliability software, real-time control, haptics, 4K video integration, and standards including IEC 62304, ISO 13485, ISO 14971, and FDA quality-system expectations. In other words, MedAcuity sits where architecture, requirements, verification, quality, and regulated delivery converge.

NVIDIA brings the AI and simulation acceleration layer. Isaac for Healthcare is described by NVIDIA as a purpose-built platform for simulation, training, and deployment of AI-enabled medical robotics, with workflows that span surgical and interventional robotics and even include a remote telesurgery reference application. NVIDIA's broader healthcare robotics messaging emphasizes digital twins, physical AI, real-time execution, and infrastructure built for the safety and regulatory rigor of surgery, imaging, and hospital environments. That is why this is not "AI for AI's sake." It is infrastructure for moving from concept to validated robotic behavior with fewer blind spots.

RTI software brings the data plane that too many teams underestimate until integration becomes the bottleneck. RTI Connext is a decentralized, real-time data streaming platform built for intelligent physical systems. It emphasizes low latency, throughput, no single point of failure, and interoperability across sensors, devices, algorithms, and cloud infrastructure. In healthcare and medical robotics, RTI explicitly frames connectivity as the foundation for digital surgery platforms, including remote surgery, monitoring, AI integration, analytics, and distributed applications that must behave like one system. That is not back-office plumbing. In surgical robotics, it is a foundational – and frontline–performance layer.

Kinova brings the hardware and productization layer that many OEMs should not want to build from zero. Kinova accelerates the journey to market through off-the-shelf and tailored medical-grade robotic systems, including arms, actuators, tool drives, and development services. Kinova's own materials position its medical robotics portfolio around surgical and diagnostic applications, while its public case studies show real-world use in surgical navigation, interventional workflows, and multi-robot frameworks. In practical terms, Kinova lets innovators start from a serious, modular hardware foundation rather than burning years rediscovering what mature robot platforms already solved.

Why the overlap matters more than any single logo

The real power of this ecosystem is not any one company's strength in isolation. It is the overlap. MedAcuity has shown strategic alignment with RTI and Kinova in its partner ecosystem and telesurgery content. RTI and Kinova have announced an integrated medical robotics platform that simplifies and accelerates product lifecycles, reduces program risk, and connects robotics to larger digital ecosystems that include AI, sensing, visualization, and interoperability. RTI Connext integrates with NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare and Holoscan, giving healthcare robotics developers a way to connect real-time applications with AI workflows. When these capabilities are assembled intentionally, they become more than a vendor list; they become a repeatable acceleration model.

The public demonstrations are especially telling. MedAcuity, RTI, Kinova, and Haply described a telesurgery prototype built in 60 days, and RTI's own announcement said a MedAcuity-developed demo allowed users to manipulate a Kinova robotic arm located 3,000 miles away. MedAcuity's teleoperation content similarly frames remote surgery as an ecosystem problem that requires real-time communication infrastructure, safety-critical architecture, and coordinated integration across operating systems and platforms. That is the quiet proof point behind the larger argument: innovation moves faster when proven layers are composed well.

A look at the public record also suggests how common this partnership model already is. Johnson & Johnson MedTech is working with NVIDIA on AI in surgery, and NVIDIA's 2026 healthcare robotics messaging also points to work with CMR Surgical and Medtronic in the physical-AI stack. RTI highlights its role with Levita Magnetics and the MARS surgical robotic platform, while Kinova publicly showcases work with Atlas Medical Technologies and other medical robotics efforts. MedAcuity, for its part, reports dozens of surgical robotics clients globally with hundreds of successfully completed projects and a repeat-business rate above 90 percent. The confidential work is invisible by definition; the visible work already tells you the ecosystem is larger than most people think.

What to watch at SRS this summer

If you are walking the halls at SRS in Hollywood, Florida this July, look for the themes that match this ecosystem almost perfectly. Watch the AI track, where David Niewolny is scheduled to speak on AI moving from hype to health-system priority. Watch the telesurgery and distributed care sessions, where the questions are no longer whether remote surgery is exciting, but what it takes to say yes at scale. Watch the simulation and training program, where structured adoption, credentialing, and competency are being treated as strategic infrastructure. And watch the regulatory track, where the unsettled boundaries of digital and robotic surgery are still being actively defined. Kinova will unveil for the first time its new medical-grade robot arm Kima, a system purpose-built for the operating room to accelerate next-generation system development for OEMs.

Then take a look around the exhibit floor and the broader meeting ecosystem. The Society of Robotic Surgery's 2026 meeting page lists MedAcuity, Kinova, and RTI among the exhibitors and industry supporters, while the agenda puts NVIDIA directly into the healthcare-AI conversation. That is the point of this article and the call to action it leads to: if you are attending SRS this summer in Florida, pay close attention to the companies doing the deeply technical, deeply enabling work that makes other companies look spectacular. They will probably never insist on the credit. The success of their mutual clients, is their success. But once you know what to look for, the best-kept secret in surgical robotics stops being a secret at all.

For more information:

www.medacuity.com

www.rti.com

www.nvidia.com

www.kinovarobotics.com

Media Contact

Lisa Burns, MedAcuity, 1 866.376.1931, [email protected], https://www.medacuity.com/

SOURCE MedAcuity