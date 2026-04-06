The Best Sales Managers Do These Five Things Differently, According to New SalesFuel Research

"Sales managers carry enormous influence over the success and engagement of their teams. Our research shows that the best managers create environments where sales professionals feel supported, motivated and empowered to succeed." – C. Lee Smith, CEO and founder of SalesFuel Post this

The research highlights five key behaviors that consistently define the best sales managers: motivating their teams, putting people first, coaching effectively, communicating clearly, and building strong collaborative teams.

"Sales managers carry enormous influence over the success and engagement of their teams," said C. Lee Smith, CEO and founder of SalesFuel. "When leaders believe in their people and actively support their development, performance rises. Our research shows that the best managers create environments where sales professionals feel supported, motivated and empowered to succeed."

Motivation and Coaching Matter More Than Ever

In today's challenging sales environment, motivation is a growing concern. The research found that 31% of sales reps say it's harder than ever to stay motivated, and nearly one-quarter report their manager doesn't effectively motivate them.

However, the data also reveals a powerful contrast: 85% of salespeople who gave their manager a five-star rating say they feel motivated to do their best work every day.

Coaching also emerged as a defining trait of strong leadership. Many sales professionals say they want more guidance on navigating complex sales situations and evolving buyer expectations.

"The best managers recognize that each salesperson is motivated differently," Smith said. "Understanding what drives each individual allows managers to coach more effectively and help their teams perform at a higher level."

People-First Leadership Drives Loyalty

Sales reps also consistently pointed to people-first leadership as a defining characteristic of great managers. Leaders who prioritize team members' growth, provide support during setbacks and avoid shifting blame build stronger trust and commitment.

That trust translates directly into performance and retention. Research cited in the report suggests that poor management remains one of the most common reasons employees leave their jobs.

Tools like TeamTrait, the talent analytics platform sponsoring the report, help sales leaders better understand the behavioral traits and motivations that influence performance. By providing deeper insights into employees' strengths, communication styles and motivators, TeamTrait allows managers to tailor their leadership approach to better support each team member.

Building Stronger Sales Teams Through Better Insights

The report also highlights the growing need for managers to balance human leadership with technological change. As AI tools reshape the sales landscape, strong leadership becomes even more important in helping sales professionals adapt and thrive.

TeamTrait's assessment platform helps organizations identify key behavioral traits, predict sales performance and ensure compatibility between managers and team members — one of the most critical factors influencing employee success.

By combining research insights with data-driven talent analytics, organizations can build stronger sales teams and develop leaders who inspire long-term loyalty.

Sales leaders, HR professionals and executives can download the full report to learn more about the leadership behaviors that define the best sales managers and how organizations can develop them.

Download the full report:

https://salesfuel.com/best-sales-manager-report/

About TeamTrait™

TeamTrait™ is a talent assessment platform designed to help organizations hire, develop and lead stronger teams. Powered by SalesFuel's Sales Acumen situational judgment test and the Four Fits™ methodology, TeamTrait provides insights into personality traits, motivations and role compatibility—helping managers predict sales success and build teams that perform at their best.

About SalesFuel®:

Founded in 1989, SalesFuel® has a proven track record of offering a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include our SalesCred® app, a solution designed to help salespeople build sales credibility and our AI in Sales training program with in-person or virtual workshops for responsibly using AI in sales, building credibility and executive influence. SalesFuel also offers TeamTrait™, a hiring, retention and team optimization solution. TeamTrait is the best alternative pre-hire assessment and aptitude testing platform for building high-performing teams. An advanced pre-employment assessment tool, TeamTrait's proprietary Four Fits Simulator™ and Customized Job Creation capabilities will give your company a huge advantage.

SOCIAL MEDIA

#sales hiring assessment #sales aptitude test #sales hiring tool

Media Contact

Audrey Strong, SalesFuel, 1 614-318-3771, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com/

Darby Doll, SalesFuel, 1 614714-5047, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE SalesFuel