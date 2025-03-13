The Bible Has A Lot To Say About What's Going On In The World

"My greatest joy is to help believers gain a basic working knowledge of end times, while inspiring Christians to reach a fallen world where sinners desperately need to hear the good news that only the gospel of Jesus Christ can bring" Post this

"My greatest joy is to help believers gain a basic working knowledge of end times, while inspiring Christians to reach a fallen world where sinners desperately need to hear the good news that only the gospel of Jesus Christ can bring," said Richards.

Dr. Phillip G. Richards began his biblical education in 1972 at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. After graduating from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma in 1978, he continued his biblical studies at Life Christian University in Tampa, Florida, where he received his Th. M. in 1999 and his Ph. D. in theology in 2003. With 50 years of experience in Christian ministry, Dr. Richards continues to serve the Lord as an associate pastor and theology instructor. With a heart-felt desire to make the Bible easy to understand, Dr. Richards continues to write books and teach theology classes to those who are eager to learn.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What I Need To Know About The End Times is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

