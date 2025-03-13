The Bible Has A Lot To Say About What's Going On In The World

Xulon Press presents an evaluation of current events in light of end-time prophecy.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Phillip G. Richards addresses readers' doubts in What I Need To Know About The End Times ($65.49, paperback, 9798868512001; $77.49, hard cover, 9798868512018; $9.99, e-book, 9798868512025.
In his decades of experience as both a Bible student and teacher, Richards has noticed that many Christians do not know the Bible as well as they should. Be that as it may, geo-political events in recent years has stirred interest among believers and non-believers alike, encouraging them to ferret out what the Bible has to say about these troubled times in which we live. Richards hopes that the truths of God's Word will bring peace to his readers' hearts as they realize that God is in control.
"My greatest joy is to help believers gain a basic working knowledge of end times, while inspiring Christians to reach a fallen world where sinners desperately need to hear the good news that only the gospel of Jesus Christ can bring," said Richards.
Dr. Phillip G. Richards began his biblical education in 1972 at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. After graduating from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma in 1978, he continued his biblical studies at Life Christian University in Tampa, Florida, where he received his Th. M. in 1999 and his Ph. D. in theology in 2003. With 50 years of experience in Christian ministry, Dr. Richards continues to serve the Lord as an associate pastor and theology instructor. With a heart-felt desire to make the Bible easy to understand, Dr. Richards continues to write books and teach theology classes to those who are eager to learn.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What I Need To Know About The End Times is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
