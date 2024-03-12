The Big Four in Property Management Systems Now Integrate With Leading Smart Home Platform

iApartments completes integration with Yardi, ResMan, RealPage and Entrata to bring greater smart building control and automation to multifamily and build-to-rent communities
TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iApartments' smart home technology platform announces has full integrated with the largest property management systems including Yardi, ResMan, RealPage, Entrata as well as customer relationship management systems like Rent-Café and Union CRM.
As smart tech is becoming a standard offering for apartments in all asset classes, each integration enables greater control, automation, and access to data with one of the most trusted smart technology platforms available. iApartments' can bring the power of its platform to thousands of properties and the millions of residents they serve nationwide.
Property owners and managers now enjoy the simplicity of one property management system tied together with one smart tech platform, each communicating with the other to deliver a seamless connected community experience.
"Automation is where the real value of smart home technology lies," said Steven Fiske, Chief Product Officer at iApartments. "Beyond the obvious benefit of connected systems and shared data, these integrations are the first step on the road to automating multifamily operations. If we look at the inefficiency of manual tasks and the tediousness of data entry, we begin to see many points of tension in the current processes used by on-site teams. When smart home infrastructure is connected to the property management system, it provides greater operational efficiency and a better experience for all who live, work, and visit your community."
System integrations with PMS platforms such as these give smart home technology a performance boost for owners and operators through features such as automated unit access control and maintenance workflow. The integration improves both the property management and resident experience. When properties add on iApartments features like smart access and self-guided tours, the power of the technology infrastructure grows exponentially and serves as an ancillary income stream.
iApartments has been consistently growing its portfolio of notable ownership groups across each segment of A, B and C class assets in the residential rental property industry. With clients such as Greystar, Mark-Taylor, NexMetro and Stoneweg US, its roster of smart apartments communities is expanding significantly.
About iApartments
iApartments transforms multifamily properties into smart apartment communities. Founded by multifamily and smart home trailblazers, iApartments combines its next-gen automation technology with a disruptive approach that removes the upfront challenges for new and retrofit communities so they can leverage the power of an enterprise-level platform with the simplicity they need. From its smart home solution that improves asset protection to smart access and self-guided tours, iApartments.
