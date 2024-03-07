The BioCollective® Awarded Groundbreaking Probiotic Patent

"My goal since founding The BioCollective in 2015 has been to bring forward meaningful and affordable solutions for microbiome health," added Carlin. "When probiotic strains are thoughtfully researched and targeted, gut health is health." Post this

The US Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent No. 11850270B2 titled "Probiotics and Method of Use" for The BioCollective's "probiotic approach to prevent or limit disease conditions, restore lost physiological function, and reduce gastrointestinal infection by modulating gastrointestinal mannitol."

The patent is notable both for its broad scope and because it points toward a natural and potentially more accessible and affordable option for patients worldwide.

"This patent reinforces that probiotics in medical science can go beyond 'gut health' to impact systemic conditions. It validates the emerging view of carbohydrate metabolism and its impact on the gut-brain axis– and its role in overall health, potentially leading to more research and innovation in this field," said Martha Carlin, CEO of The BioCollective.

"While my initial focus in developing this patent and the probiotic formula was Parkinson's Disease, our approach, and clinical trial results have shown much broader applicability to overall metabolic health," she noted.

The company's BiotiQuest® Sugar Shift® probiotic and additional products in its development pipeline are covered under the patent. This novel formulation leverages the synergistic "guild effect" of bacterial consortia, including Pediococcus acidilactici and Leuconostoc mesenteroides. The effectiveness of Sugar Shift® was recently demonstrated in a double-blind clinical trial involving patients with Type II Diabetes. The trial showed promising results in key health indicators such as blood glucose, insulin, HoMA-IR, triglycerides, and serum lipopolysaccharides (endotoxin).

The patent underscores the wide-ranging and significant potential of targeted probiotics, extending well beyond digestive health applications.

Dr. Raul Cano, Chief Scientific Officer at The BioCollective and a pioneer in the fields of microbial ecology and paleo microbiology, added, "This patent represents a transformative moment in the field of probiotics. Our innovative approach encapsulates decades of research and expertise, setting a new standard in the development of microbiome-based products. It is a clear testament to our commitment to advancing human health through scientific excellence."

The patent is supported by the company's BioFlux® computational guild-based design, and covers its BiotiQuest® Sugar Shift® probiotic for metabolic health, and other probiotics in the pipeline.

This advanced computational approach allows the company to specifically target probiotics that stimulate the body's own microbiome to balance metabolic processes and correct immune function.

In the years since the Human Microbiome Project released findings highlighting the critical importance of the microbiome, "gut health" has entered the public conversation as vaguely synonymous with improved health.

The BioCollective's work underscores the importance of the microbiome as increasingly key to regulating metabolic conditions, autoimmune function, and other conditions impacted by the gut-brain axis.

"My goal since founding The BioCollective in 2015 has been to bring forward meaningful and affordable solutions for microbiome health," added Carlin. "When probiotic strains are thoughtfully researched and targeted, gut health is health."

