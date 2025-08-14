The biography of Joe Benvenuti, one of America's most successful Italian immigrants, will launch this summer

The long-overdue story, written by first-time author and one of Benvenuti's grandsons, Deron R. Benvenuti, tells the stirring account of Benvenuti's epic journey, from humble beginnings on a farm in Canada, to becoming an iconic figure who transformed a city. The story portrays the developer, whose parents fled Cosenza, Calabria, Italy at a time of political upheaval and rampant organized crime, through his own eyes.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The biography of Hamilton, Ontario-born Joe Benvenuti, from his early beginnings through his rise to becoming Sacramento, California's own and one of America's most successful Italian immigrants, will launch this summer. The long-overdue story, written by first-time author and one of Benvenuti's grandsons, Deron R. Benvenuti, tells the stirring account of Benvenuti's epic journey, from humble beginnings on a farm, to becoming an iconic figure who transformed a city. The story portrays the developer, whose parents fled Cosenza, Calabria, Italy at a time of political upheaval and rampant organized crime, through his own eyes. It will hit bookstores and the e-book marketplace this Summer, with advance copies available for book reviewers and libraries. An audio book version is also in the works.
The title of the book is The Land of Milk and Honey—The Story of Joseph "Joe" Benvenuti, and it will be distributed worldwide. Students, history buffs and avid readers of all genres are encouraged to visit the book's website www.gowestmyboy.com to view content including chapter excerpts, updates and exclusive offers.
"This tribute to one of America's proudest and highest-achieving migrant citizens is the culmination of many years of work outlining the stories he told that have mesmerized me from my childhood to this day," said Benvenuti. "Composing this book has been an amazing journey through history, uncovering the events throughout his lifetime that forged his character and determination to succeed."
For further information and to preorder copies, please visit gowestmyboy.com
Contact: Deron Benvenuti, Author
916-807-4100
Media Contact
Deron R. Benvenuti, Common Threads Publishing LLC, 1 916-807-4100, [email protected] , www.gowestmyboy.com
SOURCE Common Threads Publishing LLC
Share this article