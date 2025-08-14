The biography of Joe Benvenuti, one of America's most successful Italian immigrants, will launch this summer

The long-overdue story, written by first-time author and one of Benvenuti's grandsons, Deron R. Benvenuti, tells the stirring account of Benvenuti's epic journey, from humble beginnings on a farm in Canada, to becoming an iconic figure who transformed a city. The story portrays the developer, whose parents fled Cosenza, Calabria, Italy at a time of political upheaval and rampant organized crime, through his own eyes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The biography of Hamilton, Ontario-born Joe Benvenuti, from his early beginnings through his rise to becoming Sacramento, California's own and one of America's most successful Italian immigrants, will launch this summer. The long-overdue story, written by first-time author and one of Benvenuti's grandsons, Deron R. Benvenuti, tells the stirring account of Benvenuti's epic journey, from humble beginnings on a farm, to becoming an iconic figure who transformed a city. The story portrays the developer, whose parents fled Cosenza, Calabria, Italy at a time of political upheaval and rampant organized crime, through his own eyes. It will hit bookstores and the e-book marketplace this Summer, with advance copies available for book reviewers and libraries. An audio book version is also in the works.