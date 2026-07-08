The BioMechanics Method Names 2026 Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year

The BioMechanics Method sent me down a pathway of study and deep interest focused on addressing the vital link between posture, muscles, and the skeletal system. Post this

"The first course I undertook upon graduation as a personal trainer in 2020 was The BioMechanics Method," says Dr. Olsson. "It sent me down a pathway of study and deep interest focused on addressing the vital link between posture, muscles, and the skeletal system. Form is everything, and technique must always come before loading. This strategic framework allows me to safely guide clients through a variety of ailments and injuries so they can reclaim their vitality."

Operating under the motto "Age Well • Age Strong • Age Like a Silverback," Dr. Olsson identified a critical niche in the health and fitness market: addressing the unique needs of an aging population looking to build strength without putting their bodies at risk. Her approach prioritizes biomechanical integrity, ensuring that musculoskeletal weaknesses, injuries, and structural imbalances are fully assessed before loading the body with weight.

Dr. Olsson works across a variety of platforms to maximize her impact—educating, assisting, and strengthening clients through one-on-one virtual sessions via Zoom, in-person training, and targeted corrective exercise, strength and mobility classes at Extreme Physique in Albion, which focus heavily on functional movement patterns for the over-50 demographic.

In addition to earning her credential as a corrective exercise specialist in The BioMechanics Method (TBMM-CES), Dr. Olsson has an exceptionally diverse and robust educational background. She has a doctorate in economics from the University of Sydney, is an Australian Institute of Fitness (AIF) Master Trainer, and holds specialized certifications in Barbell Rehabilitation, Rehab Trainer Express, Stick Mobility (Allied Health Practitioner), Falls Prevention, Kettlebells, and Suspended Fitness. She also holds Diplomas in Naturopathy and Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition.

As the 2026 Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year, Dr. Olsson will serve as a spokesperson on corrective exercise for The BioMechanics Method. She also receives an award trophy and a prize package from The BioMechanics Method.

Runner-up for the Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year® award was Christopher Baggett from Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA. Founder of Fully Alive Personal Training & Health Studio, he specializes in helping adults reduce or eliminate chronic back, knee, neck, and mobility-related pain through assessment-driven corrective exercise and strength programming. Christopher is a board-certified health and wellness coach and holds numerous certifications in addition to The BioMechanics Method TBMM-CES certification.

ABOUT THE BIOMECHANICS METHOD

The BioMechanics Method provides practical and engaging continuing education courses for exercise, fitness and health professionals. The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist (TBMM-CES) certification is widely recognized as the world's highest-rated corrective exercise specialist credential, and The BioMechanics Method offers the industry's only advanced corrective exercise specialist credential (TBMM-AdCES).

The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist certifications teach fitness, exercise and health professionals how to assess clients for common musculoskeletal and movement imbalances and correct any issues they uncover through the use of targeted corrective exercises. Specialists trained in the BioMechanics Method have the ability to reduce pain, improve movement and enhance performance for clients of all ages and abilities. The BioMechanics Method specialists can be found in over 80 countries. Learn more at http://www.thebiomechanicsmethod.com.

Media Contact

Deborah Weaver, The BioMechanics Method, 1 619-295-7773, [email protected], www.thebiomechanicsmethod.com

SOURCE The BioMechanics Method