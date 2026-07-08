The BioMechanics Method Names 2026 Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year

Dr. Amanda Olsson, a former researcher and policy advisor to the Australian government and founder of Silverback Strength in Brisbane, Australia, wins the health and fitness industry's prestigious specialty award for her exceptional work in corrective exercise, movement health, and functional fitness for aging populations. An unexpected physical rehabilitation journey sparked a complete career pivot, leading her to leave the corporate world behind to help others navigate their own physical limitations.
SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BioMechanics Method, the highest-rated provider of corrective exercise education for fitness, exercise, and health professionals, is pleased to name Dr. Amanda Olsson as the Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year for 2026. The Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year® award recognizes an individual who is certified in The BioMechanics Method, currently providing corrective exercise services to clients/patients, and has demonstrated exceptional application of their corrective exercise skills. We are honored to recognize Dr. Olsson for her truly remarkable accomplishments in the field of corrective exercise.
Dr. Olsson is the founder and Director of Silverback Strength in Brisbane, Australia, where she has dedicated her practice to helping clients age well, age strong, and manage individual capabilities through targeted corrective exercise programs. Her business was born from personal adversity; after undergoing two major surgeries that left her with nerve damage, ligament damage, and an ankle full of structural hardware, she undertook physical rehabilitation in a gym to regain her own movement, balance, and strength. This transformative experience sparked a complete career pivot, leading her to leave the corporate world behind to help others navigate their own physical limitations.
"The first course I undertook upon graduation as a personal trainer in 2020 was The BioMechanics Method," says Dr. Olsson. "It sent me down a pathway of study and deep interest focused on addressing the vital link between posture, muscles, and the skeletal system. Form is everything, and technique must always come before loading. This strategic framework allows me to safely guide clients through a variety of ailments and injuries so they can reclaim their vitality."
Operating under the motto "Age Well • Age Strong • Age Like a Silverback," Dr. Olsson identified a critical niche in the health and fitness market: addressing the unique needs of an aging population looking to build strength without putting their bodies at risk. Her approach prioritizes biomechanical integrity, ensuring that musculoskeletal weaknesses, injuries, and structural imbalances are fully assessed before loading the body with weight.
Dr. Olsson works across a variety of platforms to maximize her impact—educating, assisting, and strengthening clients through one-on-one virtual sessions via Zoom, in-person training, and targeted corrective exercise, strength and mobility classes at Extreme Physique in Albion, which focus heavily on functional movement patterns for the over-50 demographic.
In addition to earning her credential as a corrective exercise specialist in The BioMechanics Method (TBMM-CES), Dr. Olsson has an exceptionally diverse and robust educational background. She has a doctorate in economics from the University of Sydney, is an Australian Institute of Fitness (AIF) Master Trainer, and holds specialized certifications in Barbell Rehabilitation, Rehab Trainer Express, Stick Mobility (Allied Health Practitioner), Falls Prevention, Kettlebells, and Suspended Fitness. She also holds Diplomas in Naturopathy and Vegan and Vegetarian Nutrition.
As the 2026 Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year, Dr. Olsson will serve as a spokesperson on corrective exercise for The BioMechanics Method. She also receives an award trophy and a prize package from The BioMechanics Method.
Runner-up for the Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year® award was Christopher Baggett from Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA. Founder of Fully Alive Personal Training & Health Studio, he specializes in helping adults reduce or eliminate chronic back, knee, neck, and mobility-related pain through assessment-driven corrective exercise and strength programming. Christopher is a board-certified health and wellness coach and holds numerous certifications in addition to The BioMechanics Method TBMM-CES certification.
ABOUT THE BIOMECHANICS METHOD
The BioMechanics Method provides practical and engaging continuing education courses for exercise, fitness and health professionals. The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist (TBMM-CES) certification is widely recognized as the world's highest-rated corrective exercise specialist credential, and The BioMechanics Method offers the industry's only advanced corrective exercise specialist credential (TBMM-AdCES).
The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist certifications teach fitness, exercise and health professionals how to assess clients for common musculoskeletal and movement imbalances and correct any issues they uncover through the use of targeted corrective exercises. Specialists trained in the BioMechanics Method have the ability to reduce pain, improve movement and enhance performance for clients of all ages and abilities. The BioMechanics Method specialists can be found in over 80 countries. Learn more at http://www.thebiomechanicsmethod.com.
Media Contact
Deborah Weaver, The BioMechanics Method, 1 619-295-7773, [email protected], www.thebiomechanicsmethod.com
SOURCE The BioMechanics Method
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