The Birria Movement Takes Over Los Angeles's Culinary Scene

The birria movement's purpose throughout LA is to educate the public about the cultural value and tradition of birria.

Learning how to cook and perfect his birria recipe while in the Bracero program, Raul's father introduced birria to Los Angeles. In the early 70's Raul's family made and sold traditional chivo birria out of their home. Now Raul is a proud owner of restaurants that carry the nickname of his father, Chalio's.

The birria movement's purpose throughout LA is to educate the public about the cultural value and tradition of birria. The original chivo meat from goat is perceived as a top-quality, high-grade meat from central Mexico. Bringing families together and reminiscing on happy and monumental moments is what the dish is about.

Chalio's serves birria de chivo to give the best taste and best experience to their customers. Raul has partnered with several birria restaurants throughout California to go on an official birria tour to bring the beauty and tradition of birria to a new generation. Restaurants on this first tour include Birrieria Chalio, Birrieria Jalisco, and Birrieria Tepechi and can be watched on his YouTube Birria World.

If you would like to learn more about Raul and the history of birria visit his YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@BirriaWorld. If you would like to be a part of the birria movement visit Birrieria Chalio located at 3580 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063, 760 S Atlantic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022, or 308 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth, Texas 76115.

