The Black Man's Health Festival 2025 Returns to Brooklyn--Bigger, Bolder & More Empowering Than Ever

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready, Brooklyn. The Black Man's Health Festival 2025, presented by Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS), returns for an unforgettable two-day experience centered on wellness, joy, and transformation for Black men and the communities that support them.

Mark your calendars for Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7—because this isn't just a festival, it's a movement.

A Mission Rooted in Healing and Hope

Founded by Christopher Williams, a multiple heart attack survivor and stage III appendiceal cancer warrior, Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. was created to improve health outcomes for Black men by offering access, awareness, and actionable tools for long-term wellness. With Black men facing disproportionately high rates of heart disease and other preventable health conditions, this festival arrives at a crucial moment for the culture and the community.

Festival Weekend Line-Up

Friday, June 6 – Sweat Fete

7:00 PM | Crown Hill Theatre

We're kicking off the weekend with energy, rhythm, and intention at Sweat Fete, a high-powered dance party where fitness meets fun and every move has meaning. This isn't just a workout—it's a celebration. Designed to help you release stress, connect with the community, and set the tone for an empowering weekend, Sweat Fete invites you to move, sweat, and party purposefully.

As a fundraising and alcohol-free event, Sweat Fete promotes wellness in every sense—mind, body, and soul—while supporting Heart, Body & Soul, Inc.'s mission to improve health outcomes for Black men and women. Come ready to vibe, dance, and make a difference!

Saturday, June 7 – The Black Man's Health Festival & Community Block Party

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM | Weeksville Heritage Center

We're transforming Brooklyn into a vibrant hub for wellness, creativity, and conversation. This full-day experience features:

Live DJs and Performances

Yoga and Breathwork Sessions

Free Grooming in the Self-Care Lounge (Barbers, Locticians, Manicurists)

Wellness Workshops and Educational Panels

Healthcare Career Fair

Soulful Sanctuary with Massage, Reiki, and Chiropractic Care

"Ask The Doctor" Booth for One-on-One Medical Advice

Delicious Food, Local Artisans, and Community Resources

The Healing Village with Holistic Practitioners and Mental Health Experts

This event is open to all—Black men, their families, friends, and allies—anyone passionate about advancing health equity and celebrating Black wellness.

Powered by Community

Presented in proud partnership with:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, CCNY-MSK Partnership, WhereItzAt, BKReader & Irie Jam Media

Why It Matters

"Black men deserve joy, healing, and access to the resources that help them thrive," says founder Christopher Williams. "This festival is more than a celebration—it's a call to action."

Join the Movement

Don't just attend—be a part of the transformation. Experience a weekend where culture, care, and community unite to uplift and empower.

About Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS)

Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization committed to improving physical and mental health outcomes for Black men through education, wellness programming, and community connection. Through year-round initiatives and its signature The Black Man's Health Festival®, HBS continues to break down barriers and build bridges between Black men and the healthcare resources they deserve.http://www.iamhbs.org

