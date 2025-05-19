The Black Man's Health Festival Returns to Brooklyn for 2025 -- Bigger, Bolder & More Empowering Than Ever

Inspired by Cancer Survivor Chris Williams' Mission to Heal and Empower Black Men

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooklyn, get ready to vibe, heal, and celebrate like never before! The highly anticipated return of The Black Man's Health Festival® is set to electrify the city on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 2025, with a high-impact, two-day experience rooted in wellness, unity, and transformation. Presented by Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS), this uplifting festival champions the physical and mental health of Black men while bringing together families, allies, and changemakers for a weekend of intentional joy.

This year introduces something brand new: our first-ever Community Block Party, turning the streets of Brooklyn into a vibrant hub of music, movement, resources, and cultural pride.

Founded by Christopher Williams, a multiple heart attack survivor and stage III appendiceal cancer warrior, HBS is a movement born from personal survival and a mission to rewrite health outcomes for Black men through access, awareness, advocacy, and action. "Black men deserve joy, healing, support, and access to the resources that help them thrive," says Williams. "This festival is more than a celebration—it's a call to action."

With preventable health disparities still impacting Black communities at alarming rates, this year's festival arrives at a crucial moment, bringing wellness, connection, and empowerment straight to the people.

Festival Weekend Line-Up

Friday, June 6 @ 7:00 PM | Sweat Fete at Crown Hill Theatre

We're turning up the energy with Sweat Fete—a high-octane, alcohol-free dance fitness party where every beat boosts your mind, body, and spirit! This electrifying kickoff to the weekend is more than just a good time—it's a purpose-filled celebration supporting Heart, Body & Soul, Inc.'s mission to champion Black men's health through joy, movement, and community. 100% of the proceeds will directly support Heart, Body & Soul's mission.

Saturday, June 7 @ 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM | The Black Man's Health Festival® & Community Block Party at Weeksville Heritage Center

This full-day festival transforms Brooklyn into a thriving hub of healing and inspiration featuring:

Live DJs and Performances

Yoga and Breathwork

Self-Care Lounge with Free Grooming (Barbers, Locticians, and Manicurists)

Wellness Workshops and Panels

Soulful Sanctuary (Massage, Reiki, and Chiropractic Care)

"Ask The Doctor" Booth

Food Vendors, Local Artisans, and More

The Healing Village with Holistic Practitioners

This event is open to all—Black men, their families, friends, and allies—who are committed to advancing health equity and celebrating wellness.

Powered by Community

Presented in proud partnership with:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, CCNY-MSK Partnership, African Ancestry, MetroPlusHealth, BKLYN Cardio, BKReader, Irie Jam Radio, Soca Shores, and WhereItzAt Magazine

Community Partners: ActAzIf, AfroPink, Almave, Aunts et Uncles, Black Circuit Media, Black Dads Love, Brooklyn Tea, Crown Hill Theatre, Dead the Silence, DJ Gringo, Dr. Emma Guzman & friends, Eloria Michelle, Frei Speech, Greater NYC Black Nurses Association, Life Wellness Center, LiveOnNY, JAHMEDICINE, MediRootz, Men at Work Healing, Platinum Cuts, Soca Run Festival, Soca Shore, Thando Kafele, Urban Asanas, and Zero Proof

RSVP & Ticket Information

Festival RSVP: https://tbmhf2025.eventbrite.com

Purchase Sweat Fete Tickets: https://sweatfete25.eventbrite.com

About Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS): Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS), a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was created to serve communities of color, particularly Black men in underserved communities, as it relates to their physical and mental health and to improve and increase communication between Black men, their healthcare providers, and their families regarding their overall health.

HBS continues to increase awareness through special events, videos, web campaigns, and alliances with local and national healthcare organizations to further these objectives. For more information, visit www.iamhbs.org.

For Media Inquiries

Tikiyah Overstreet

[email protected]

(213) 293 - 5799

For Marketing & Sponsorship Inquiries

Anscia Brown

[email protected]

(202) 276 - 8281

Media Contact

Chris Williams, Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS), 1 347-474-8158, [email protected], https://iamhbs.org/

SOURCE Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. (HBS)