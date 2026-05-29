The Black Man's Health Festival® Returns to Brooklyn for 5th Year

"This festival is rooted in gratitude and driven by a commitment to improving Black men's health," said Christopher Williams, founder of Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. "Five years later, we remain committed to creating spaces for care, healing, and community." Post this

"We're proud to support The Black Man's Health Festival® and the work Heart, Body & Soul is doing to create space for connection, healing, and access in our communities," said Councilmember Chi Ossé. "This kind of work is essential to improving health outcomes for Black men across our city and my office is incredibly proud to support such an initiative."

"Weeksville Heritage Center is excited to host this convening once again," said Dr. Raymond Codrington, President and CEO of Weeksville Heritage Center. "The festival brings people together in a way that reflects the power of community, culture, and care."

Founded by Christopher Williams, a multiple heart attack survivor and stage III cancer warrior, Heart, Body & Soul was created to improve health outcomes for Black men by increasing access, awareness, and open dialogue around physical and mental health. With Black men continuing to face disproportionately high rates of preventable health conditions, The Black Man's Health Festival® serves as a critical platform to connect communities with trusted care, information, and support.

The day begins with a Walk & Talk (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM) led by Christopher Williams and Quincy France of QFrance Wellness, in collaboration with The B.R.O. Experience Foundation. The session blends light movement with intentional conversations around health, healing, and brotherhood. The festival continues from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM with a high-energy community block party featuring live DJs, performances, and a wide range of wellness-centered activations.

Attendees can expect a full day of free programming, including yoga and breathwork led by Jyll Hubbard-Salk of Urban Asanas, fitness activations led by QFrance Wellness, Troy Johnson of Soca Run and Charles McLean, as well as free health screenings, panel discussions, and access to medical professionals through "Ask the Doctor" experiences. Additional offerings include the Self-Care Lounge with dry manicures, loc retwists, and haircuts, the Soulful Sanctuary featuring massage, sound healing and acupuncture, the Healing Village, and a Dental Suite.

This year's festival will also feature a screening of the short film Beg Yuh A Call by filmmaker Mikey T, sponsored by Medtronic, followed by a Q&A. The film tackles the subject of mental health, particularly as it relates to the pressures faced by immigrants struggling to provide for their families back home. There will also be photography activations by Daniel Vasquez of Frame of Mind Project and Lucy Baptiste of Portraits of Healing. Dedicated panel conversations sponsored by community partners, including the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, will cover topics such as allergies, asthma, and sexual wellness, respectively.

Food will be available for purchase from Makina Cafe and Healthy As A Motha (HAAM), alongside complimentary vegan bites from Aunts et Uncles and tea samples from Brooklyn Tea, provided through sponsorship by BridgeBio. The Vendor Village will highlight local Brooklyn-based businesses, including Ancestral Whisper, Koku Butter, Lovers Rock Sea Moss, Loving You Into Freedom, My Emollient, SPiR Health, and VitaMoss.

The Black Man's Health Festival® 2026 is powered by a growing network of partners and community organizations, including 651 Arts, AfroPink, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Aunts et Uncles, BridgeBio, Brooklyn Supported Agriculture, Brooklyn Tea, Cassie Heyliger of Cavier Therapy, McLean Fitness & Performance, Dead the Silence, Dr. Emma Guzmán and Dental Friends, Eloria Michelle, Filmmaker Mikey T., Frame of Mind Project, Greater Black Nurses of NYC Association, Healthy As A Motha (HAAM), Irie Jam Media, Let's Play, Life Wellness Center, Men at Work Healing, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Medtronic, MetroPlusHealth, Morris Heights Health Center, Multiple Myeloma Matters, NOWINCLUDED by Acclinate, Portraits of Healing, Soca Run, The Office of Councilmember Chi Ossé, Platinum Cuts, QFrance Wellness, River Fund, The B.R.O. Experience Foundation, Thando Kafele, Urban Asanas, Weeksville Heritage Center, and WhereItzAt Magazine.

"This festival is rooted in gratitude and driven by a commitment to improving Black men's health," said Christopher Williams, founder of Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. "As we celebrate five years of The Black Man's Health Festival®, we remain committed to creating spaces where our community can access care, connection, healing, and conversations around wellness together."

The Black Man's Health Festival® 2026 is free and open to all. Black men, families, friends, and allies are encouraged to attend.

To register, visit: https://tbmhf2026.eventbrite.com

To learn more, visit: https://www.iamhbs.org/the-black-mans-health-festival-2026

About Heart, Body & Soul, Inc.

Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving physical and mental health outcomes for Black men through education, culturally grounded programming, and community engagement. Through a focus on access, awareness, advocacy, and action, HBS works year-round to connect Black men to critical health resources while fostering open, informed conversations around wellness and community care.

Media Contact

Anscia Brown, Heart, Body & Soul Inc., 1 2022768281, [email protected], https://www.iamhbs.org/

SOURCE Heart, Body & Soul Inc.