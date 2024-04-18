The Blankenship Group Named Number 1 Team by GCI at EVX 2024

"It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of every member of our team. This award motivates us to continue exceeding expectations and delivering unparalleled service to our clients." Post this

In 2023, the Blankenship Group achieved remarkable results by representing 256 transaction sides, boasting a sales volume of $444,887,510 and gross commission income totaling $6,314,781. In addition to taking home the Top Teams by GCI award, the Blankenship Group also ranked fourth on the Top Teams by Sides.

"The Blankenship Group's consistent success is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for their luxury clients," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "To be number one in our competitive global network of real estate advisors makes them stand out not only inside our company but also in the local marketplace by offering market leading differentiated services. We are proud to have them as part of the Engel & Völkers network in Florida and look forward to their continued success."

Led by Beau Blankenship, the Blankenship Group includes the following members: Adam Richardson, Ashley Cottrell, Blaise Harned, Brittany Bryant, Erin Romanski, Field Williams, George Doulamis, Jake Gilbert, Kyle Miller, Lexi Koger, Olivia Prewitt, Paul Wise, Sarah Haddorff, Skylah Torres, Southern Britt, William Mitchell, and Young Goodyear.

Blankenship's journey with Engel & Völkers began in 2017, when he joined Engel & Völkers Destin as an advisor. In 2018, he acquired the franchise rights to Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches. The shop is overseen by Managing Broker, Libby Metz and a dedicated team of support staff.

