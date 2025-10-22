The Bleu Table: Parisian perfection is on tour in November

As part of its 130th anniversary celebrations, Le Cordon Bleu announces a culinary tour by its Parisian chef instructor Frédéric Deshayes in the United States for three exclusive dates in Atlanta, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This fall, The Bleu Table U.S. Tour invites aspiring chefs, culinary students and all food enthusiasts to experience the mastery behind iconic creations - from delicate choux pastries to perfectly balanced macarons.

These culinary demonstrations, workshops and tastings will be led by Frédéric Deshayes, Pastry Chef Instructor at Le Cordon Bleu Paris, and sometimes accompanied by alumni who graduated from the Paris institute.