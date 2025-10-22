The Bleu Table: Parisian perfection is on tour in November

As part of its 130th anniversary celebrations, Le Cordon Bleu announces a culinary tour by its Parisian chef instructor Frédéric Deshayes in the United States for three exclusive dates in Atlanta, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This fall, The Bleu Table U.S. Tour invites aspiring chefs, culinary students and all food enthusiasts to experience the mastery behind iconic creations - from delicate choux pastries to perfectly balanced macarons.
These culinary demonstrations, workshops and tastings will be led by Frédéric Deshayes, Pastry Chef Instructor at Le Cordon Bleu Paris, and sometimes accompanied by alumni who graduated from the Paris institute.
Chef Frédéric Deshayes, originally from the Paris region, is a distinguished chef skilled in both cuisine and pastry, holding CAP certifications in both disciplines. His career spans top establishments such as Le Pré Catelan, Pierre Hermé, and Plaza Athénée, with international experience in Belgium, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, where he served as Executive Chef Instructor for nine years and later founded Do-main Bakery. A decorated chef, he won the Silver Medal at the Concours d'Arpajon (1988), was named Best Pastry Chef at the World Gourmet Summit (2016) and has represented Singapore in international competitions. He has been with Le Cordon Bleu Paris as a Pastry Chef Instructor since 2019.
During each workshop, participants will discover the Chef's refined techniques and learn how to prepare two savory recipes and two sweet recipes that are typical of French gastronomy:
- Burgundy Choux Pastries (Gougères bourguignonnes)
- Homemade Hazelnut Praliné Choux Pastries (Choux au praliné noisette maison)
- Green Olive Macarons (Macarons à l'olive verte)
- Chocolate Macarons (Macarons chocolat)
THE BLEU TABLE U.S. TOUR
DATE #1: ATLANTA, Friday, November 7, from 12 to 5pm EST
Location: Vino Venue Atlanta, 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30338
The Bleu Table - Atlanta Nov.7
DATE #2: SAN FRANCISCO, Monday, November 10, from 12 to 5pm PST
Location: The Civic Kitchen, 2961 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110
The Bleu Table - San Francisco Nov.10
DATE #3: Brooklyn NY, Thursday, November 13, from 3 to 5pm EST
Location: Hudson Table, 88 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Bleu Table - Brooklyn Nov.13
About Le Cordon Bleu: Founded in Paris in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu is considered today the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools in the world with more than 35 institutes in 20 countries and 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities are trained every year. Le Cordon Bleu combines innovation and creativity with tradition through its certificates, diplomas, bachelor's and master's degrees. More info on Cordonbleu.edu and Instagram
