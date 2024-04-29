The Blood Connection Selects Blood Bank Computer Systems as Their BECS Provider

Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) is proud to announce that they have been selected as the new Blood Establishment Computer System (BECS) for The Blood Connection (TBC).

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Blood Connection (TBC), a regional, community blood center serving 120 hospitals in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia with lifesaving blood products on a daily basis.

Streamlining Operations with ForLife™ Biologics Platform:

With decades of experience in software development and implementation, BBCS will work closely with TBC's team to implement the ForLife™ Biologics Platform across their organization. This transition will ensure a smooth and efficient move from their previous system. BBCS' proven process, based on initial consultations, system configuration, implementation and integration, training and support, and ongoing feedback and improvement, guarantees a successful implementation.

"At The Blood Connection, we're constantly striving to improve our operations and enhance the donor experience," says Delisa English, CEO of The Blood Connection. "We're thrilled to partner with BBCS and implement their ForLife™ Biologics Platform. BBCS' proven track record and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to provide a safe and efficient blood supply for our communities. We're confident this partnership will streamline our operations and allow us to better serve our dedicated blood donors and the patients who rely on us."

"Blood Bank Computer Systems (BBCS) is proud to announce this partnership with The Blood Connection. We understand the vital role blood banks play in healthcare, and we're committed to providing innovative solutions that empower them to operate more efficiently. This partnership strengthens BBCS' position as a leading provider of blood bank software, and we remain dedicated to supporting our clients in navigating the evolving blood banking landscape." - Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS

About BBCS:

For over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) has been a dedicated partner to the blood banking and biologics industry. Our mission is to empower the blood and biologics industry worldwide to save lives through innovative, dependable software and support.

BBCS remains privately held, allowing us to prioritize fulfilling our commitments to our clients, the communities they serve, and the industry as a whole. Our core values – making quality personal, delivering results, and excelling through innovation and collaboration – have fostered strong partnerships with clients, vendors, and industry organizations.

BBCS is a leader in the Blood Establishment Computer Software (BECS) industry, driving innovation through new products, best practices, user groups, and more. This focus positions us as a trusted partner for blood banks around the world.

About The Blood Connection:

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to over 120 hospitals within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia by collecting over 400,000 blood donations annually. TBC relies on volunteer blood donations to meet the critical needs of patients in their service area. Their mission is to provide a safe and sufficient blood supply for the communities they serve and to support ongoing advancements in blood transfusion practices. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

