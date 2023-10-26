The Blue Collar Recruiter Expands into Greater Atlanta Area

As the need for skilled workers in trades industries grows in Atlanta and across the United States, The Blue Collar Recruiter of Marietta is poised to make a positive impact on both regional businesses and job seekers. Post this

The Blue Collar Recruiter offers career opportunities at several levels across a wide range of residential and commercial trade services, including:

All skilled trade positions, such as technicians, installers, plumbers and electricians

Senior level field technicians

Supervisors

Sales professionals

Office staff

General managers

Trades license holders

The Blue Collar Recruiter focuses on helping employers identify the right fit talent needed to grow their businesses, as well as offering candidates interested in the trades a "roadmap to success" through a Virtual Trade School.

For more information, visit thebluecollarrecruiter.com/marietta-ga or call 678-916-6145.

About The Blue Collar Recruiter

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Blue Collar Recruiter was founded in 2020 with the goal of helping residential and commercial employers grow by locating highly qualified, in-demand tradespeople. The permanent placement recruitment firm employs a team of recruiters who work virtually across the U.S. The Blue Collar Recruiter offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in starting their own trades-based placement firm.

