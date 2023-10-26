The Blue Collar Recruiter Expands into Greater Atlanta Area

The Blue Collar Recruiter, a skilled labor permanent placement firm, is now open in Marietta, Georgia, as a specialized hiring resource for employers and candidates in the blue-collar space.
MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Blue Collar Recruiter (TBCR), a skilled labor permanent placement firm, has opened a franchise location in the greater Atlanta market.
The Blue Collar Recruiter connects skilled trades candidates with regional employers. As the need for skilled workers in trades industries grows in communities like Marietta and across the United States, The Blue Collar Recruiter team is eager to be part of the solution. Backed by the support and resources of the national franchise, the Marietta office is poised to make a positive impact on both regional businesses and job seekers.
The Blue Collar Recruiter offers career opportunities at several levels across a wide range of residential and commercial trade services, including:
- All skilled trade positions, such as technicians, installers, plumbers and electricians
- Senior level field technicians
- Supervisors
- Sales professionals
- Office staff
- General managers
- Trades license holders
The Blue Collar Recruiter focuses on helping employers identify the right fit talent needed to grow their businesses, as well as offering candidates interested in the trades a "roadmap to success" through a Virtual Trade School.
For more information, visit thebluecollarrecruiter.com/marietta-ga or call 678-916-6145.
About The Blue Collar Recruiter
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Blue Collar Recruiter was founded in 2020 with the goal of helping residential and commercial employers grow by locating highly qualified, in-demand tradespeople. The permanent placement recruitment firm employs a team of recruiters who work virtually across the U.S. The Blue Collar Recruiter offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in starting their own trades-based placement firm.
Media Contact
Nora Hawkins, The Blue Collar Recruiter, 1 5123541109, [email protected], thebluecollarrecruiter.com
SOURCE The Blue Collar Recruiter
Share this article