The Blue Collar Recruiter Expands into Kansas City with New Franchise Office

"Kerry's dynamic leadership and proven track record of success position TBCR as the go-to resource for Kansas City employers and job seekers in the blue-collar sphere," said Troy LaTuff, founder of The Blue Collar Recruiter.

"I'm excited to put my background to use to ensure my clients are able to spend their precious time focusing on what sets them apart from their competitors while I help them grow their teams," said McCane.

The Blue Collar Recruiter connects skilled trades candidates with regional employers. As the need for skilled workers in trades industries grows in communities like Kansas City and across the United States, The Blue Collar Recruiter team is eager to be part of the solution. Backed by the support and resources of a national franchise, the Kansas City office stands poised to make a substantial impact on regional businesses and job seekers alike.

"I've seen first-hand the profound effect of uniting skilled professionals with visionary leaders in the technical and trades sectors," said McCane. "My mission is to harness this experience to empower clients to reach new heights, while providing candidates with the tools they need to thrive in their careers."

The Blue Collar Recruiter offers an array of career opportunities at several levels across a wide range of residential and commercial trade services, including:

All skilled trade positions, such as technicians, installers, plumbers and electricians

Senior level field technicians

Supervisors

Sales professionals

Office staff

General managers

Trades license holders

Skilled positions in manufacturing, aviation and auto mechanics

The Blue Collar Recruiter focuses on helping employers identify the right-fit talent needed to grow their businesses. Through the innovative Virtual Trade School, TBCR presents candidates with a strategic roadmap to success in the trades industry, underscoring the firm's commitment to comprehensive career development.

For more information about The Blue Collar Recruiter of Kansas City or to connect with a member of our team, visit thebluecollarrecruiterKC.com or call 816-256-2500.

About The Blue Collar Recruiter

Based in Austin, Texas, The Blue Collar Recruiter was founded in 2020 to bolster the growth of residential and commercial employers by sourcing highly qualified tradespeople. With a network of virtual recruiters spanning the nation, The Blue Collar Recruiter also offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in starting their own trades-based placement firm.

Media Contact

Nora Hawkins, The Blue Collar Recruiter, 1 512-354-1109, [email protected], thebluecollarrecruiter.com

Kerry DeLay McCane, The Blue Collar Recruiter - Kansas City, 1 816-256-2500, [email protected], thebluecollarrecruiter.com

SOURCE The Blue Collar Recruiter