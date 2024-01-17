The Blue Collar Recruiter Expands into Ohio with New Franchise Office

The Blue Collar Recruiter, a skilled labor permanent placement firm, is now open in Ohio, as a specialized hiring resource for employers and candidates in the blue-collar and skilled labor space.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Blue Collar Recruiter (TBCR), a skilled labor permanent placement firm, has opened a franchise location in the central Ohio market.
Thom and Heidi Reichelderfer are the owners of TBCR's most recent franchise based in Columbus, Ohio. With 50-plus combined years of management, hiring and development experience serving the skilled trade industries, this family-owned business is single-minded in its mission to help blue-collar employers achieve their skilled workforce goals and to support candidates in furthering their professional careers.
The Blue Collar Recruiter connects skilled trades candidates with regional employers. As the need for skilled workers in trades industries grows in communities like Columbus and across the United States, The Blue Collar Recruiter team is eager to be part of the solution. Backed by the support and resources of the national franchise, the local office is poised to make a positive impact on both regional businesses and job seekers.
"We understand how underserved the employers and candidates are that make the skilled professional industries run," says Thom Reichelderfer. "We have designed a system incorporating discovery, training and effective placement to do our part in tackling this challenge."
The Blue Collar Recruiter offers career opportunities at several levels across a wide range of residential and commercial trade services, including:
- All skilled trade positions, such as technicians, installers, plumbers and electricians
- Senior level field technicians
- Supervisors
- Sales professionals
- Office staff
- General managers
- Trades license holders
The Blue Collar Recruiter focuses on helping employers identify the right fit talent needed to grow their businesses, as well as offering candidates interested in the trades a "roadmap to success" through a Virtual Trade School.
For more information, visit thebluecollarrecruiter.com/columbus-west or call 614-324-3736.
About The Blue Collar Recruiter
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Blue Collar Recruiter was founded in 2020 with the goal of helping residential and commercial employers grow by locating highly qualified, in-demand tradespeople. The permanent placement recruitment firm employs a team of recruiters who work virtually across the U.S. The Blue Collar Recruiter offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in starting their own trades-based placement firm.
