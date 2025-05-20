The Blueprint Supply Co. Underground Cocktail Club: The Hottest Nightclub In Nashville Is On The Rise

With its seamless blend of modern nightlife and historic charm, The Blueprint has quickly become the go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. Kendall Jenner caused a fanfare when she jumped behind the bar with Dec to mix drinks and introduce her award-winning 818 Tequila to the venue, which will now be a staple for some of their signature cocktails. Kristin Cavallari celebrated her cover of Modern Luxury Nashville's Power Players issue with a star-studded party at the hotspot, which also featured Dec on the coveted list.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Blueprint Underground Cocktail Club is setting the standard for Nashville nightlife, bringing high-energy entertainment to the heart of historic Printers Alley. Founded by two-time Emmy Award-winning entrepreneur Billy Dec—who also founded the acclaimed Sunda New Asian in the Gulch—The Blueprint is continuously adding new programming, live DJs, and exclusive events that keep the city's nightlife scene buzzing. Whether it's a celebrity-packed party, a high-energy dance floor, or a live music experience unlike any other, The Blueprint is one of the best nightclubs in Nashville and where the pulse of the city comes alive after dark.