The Blueprint Supply Co. Underground Cocktail Club: The Hottest Nightclub In Nashville Is On The Rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Blueprint Underground Cocktail Club is setting the standard for Nashville nightlife, bringing high-energy entertainment to the heart of historic Printers Alley. Founded by two-time Emmy Award-winning entrepreneur Billy Dec—who also founded the acclaimed Sunda New Asian in the Gulch—The Blueprint is continuously adding new programming, live DJs, and exclusive events that keep the city's nightlife scene buzzing. Whether it's a celebrity-packed party, a high-energy dance floor, or a live music experience unlike any other, The Blueprint is one of the best nightclubs in Nashville and where the pulse of the city comes alive after dark.
With its seamless blend of modern nightlife and historic charm, The Blueprint has quickly become the go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. Kendall Jenner caused a fanfare when she jumped behind the bar with Dec to mix drinks and introduce her award-winning 818 Tequila to the venue, which will now be a staple for some of their signature cocktails. Kristin Cavallari celebrated her cover of Modern Luxury Nashville's Power Players issue with a star-studded party at the hotspot, which also featured Dec on the coveted list. The club has also been featured in Forbes, The Tennessean, People, Us Weekly, and more, and has welcomed A-list guests such as Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Johnny Galecki, Macy Gray, Ashley McBryde among many others, solidifying its reputation as the must-visit nightclub in Music City. Known for live DJs, high-energy performances, and an electric atmosphere, Blueprint offers an unparalleled dance spot where guests can experience the best of Nashville's legendary party scene.
Beyond the nightlife, The Blueprint keeps things fresh with constant innovation. The club continues to elevate its programming with celebrity DJ sets, pop-up performances, and special industry events, making every visit unique. Guests can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, VIP bottle service, and a high-energy atmosphere designed for unforgettable nights out. Whether stopping in for a late-night dance session, a private event, or an exclusive music industry after-party, The Blueprint delivers an elevated experience that keeps people coming back for more.
As The Blueprint continues to redefine nightlife in Nashville, its reputation as the hottest nightclub in town only grows stronger. Located in Printers Alley, this club is where Nashville's party scene thrives, bringing together music, energy, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. With an ever-evolving lineup and exclusive events, The Blueprint is cementing its status as the ultimate late-night destination.
