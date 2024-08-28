The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Awards $300,000 Grant to Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton

"This generous gift from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will have a lasting impact on the military community we serve," said Samantha Holt, Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton. Post this

The funding will be used to provide vouchers for up to a 12-month period to help Marines, Sailors and their families stationed at Camp Pendleton and surrounding areas cover the costs of childcare at licensed facilities or vetted in-home care. This is the second year in a row the Parsons have directly subsidized childcare costs for military families. The vouchers will also help alleviate the 148-child waitlist at Fisher Children's Center, the childcare center located on Camp Pendleton and operated by the Armed Services YMCA.

Blue Star Families' annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey in 2023 showed 68 percent of military families needed childcare in order to work and 35 percent cannot find childcare that works for their employment needs. The study also reported that the average childcare cost for active-duty spouses to work outside the home is $758 per month.

Bob Parsons, a Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, knows firsthand the challenges military families face. He said, "Military families make incredible sacrifices in service to our nation. Finding care for their children simply shouldn't be a burden. Our goal is to lighten the load and in turn help strengthen the family."

The Armed Services YMCA enhances the lives of military members and their families in spirit, mind, and body through programs tailored to the unique challenges of military life. With this donation, the organization will have the opportunity to reach more families through ASYMCA's childcare programs and other centers servicing the area.

"We understand it can be challenging to find affordable, reliable and quality childcare," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "The intent of our gift is to remove those barriers for military families and give them the peace of mind that their child is well cared for while they are at work."

The grant will support ASYMCA's programs offering quality childcare and early education programs that ease the burden on military parents and their spouses. ASYMCA childcare programs are specifically aimed at meeting the special needs of a military child and are important for the community. These programs have been instrumental in helping military children excel.

About The Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton:

The Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of military members and their families through programs that strengthen them in spirit, mind, and body. Our mission is to make military life easier, and we provide a wide range of support services tailored to the unique challenges faced by military families.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

