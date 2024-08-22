The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Awards $500,000 to Elevate Phoenix

"The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation saw the vision and potential impact of Elevate Phoenix from its beginnings and have come alongside us synergistically to embolden positive change in Phoenix's urban youth,, says Dalila A. Gamper, Executive Director of Elevate Phoenix. Post this

"Bob and I believe that, with the right champion by their side, every child can achieve their full potential," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Elevate Phoenix mentors build supportive relationships with youth, discourage unhealthy behaviors and prepare them for a bright future and long-term success."

Today, Elevate Phoenix partners with Arizona's largest high school district, Phoenix Union, which has more than 30,000 students enrolled. This infusion of funds from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will bolster Elevate Phoenix's general operating budget, allowing it to expand and reach even more students throughout the school year. This includes the possibility of a new school in the Fall of 2025.

"Education is the key to success," said Bob Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "But not all kids have it easy in school. Elevate Phoenix is making sure that those who are struggling have an entire team on their side to help them succeed."

Using a holistic approach designed to meet each child's individual needs, Elevate Phoenix uses full-time, salaried teacher-mentors, year-round programming, cross-age mentoring and a long-term relational approach. Above all, Elevate Phoenix works to foster meaningful relationships, always keeping education as the main focal point. The program has been incredibly successful, boasting a 98 percent high school graduation rate and 90 percent college retention rate!

"We are incredibly grateful to The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. They saw the vision and potential impact of Elevate Phoenix from its beginnings and have come alongside us synergistically to embolden positive change in Phoenix's urban youth. We oftentimes affably refer to our supporters as "Hope Holders" so how serendipitous that they "Deal in Hope", says Dalila A. Gamper, Executive Director of Elevate Phoenix.

About Elevate Phoenix

Elevate Phoenix students boast a 98 percent high school graduation rate, significantly higher than Arizona's average graduation rate of 74 percent. Students who graduate from high school earn nearly $10,000 more per year than those who don't. The government ends up spending around $2 million per dropout who turns to crime or other destructive activities, over the course of their lifetime. Helping disadvantaged students prosper economically and socially benefits entire communities and future generations.

The final element to Elevate Phoenix's curriculum is the RISE Program which helps low-income students who are at tremendous risk of dropping out of high school success and make it through graduation. The program goes on to help them envision and achieve a successful future by assisting with college enrollment, providing support throughout the academic journey and helping them prepare for employment. RISE has maintained a high retention rate of 93 percent over the past four years, student cohorts have a GPA of more than 3.0 and all students in the program find employment. To learn more about Elevate Phoenix and how you can get involved, visit: www.ElevatePhoenix.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Media Contact

