The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Awards $500,000 to Support one•n•ten Camp OUTdoors and Statewide Satellite Locations

Grant funding will directly support one session of Camp OUTdoors each year, the nation's largest LGBTQ+ overnight summer camp. Designed to foster self-acceptance, resilience, and leadership, Camp OUTdoors offers participants a wide range of activities, including outdoor recreation, arts programming, and workshops focused on self-expression, advocacy, and personal growth - all within a safe and affirming environment.

"Support from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation strengthens our ability to meet LGBTQ+ young people where they are, whether that's through the affirming experience of Camp OUTdoors or the day-to-day stability provided by our satellite centers," said Nate Rhoton, CEO, one•n•ten. "This investment helps ensure that young people across Arizona communities continue to have access to safe, consistent, and life-affirming support."

In addition to Camp OUTdoors, funding will support one•n•ten's statewide satellite locations, which provide reliable, accessible services in communities throughout Arizona. These sites ensure LGBTQ+ young people can access affirming support close to home, particularly in areas where such resources may otherwise be limited.

"Too many young people struggle to find acceptance," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "one•n•ten gives LGBTQ youth a place where they can be themselves, forge real friendships, and build confidence. That kind of support matters."

About one•n•ten

one•n•ten is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and uplifting LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, ages 11–24. With a mission to enhance lives through empowering social and service programs, one•n•ten promotes self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development, and healthy life choices. The organization provides safe, inclusive environments across Arizona — including a central Youth Center in Phoenix and statewide satellite sites — where young people can connect, explore their identities, build confidence, access vital resources, and thrive. one•n•ten's programs span social support, wellness initiatives, workforce development, housing assistance, identity-specific groups, and community events, all designed to foster belonging and resilience among LGBTQ+ youth.

About the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education, and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

