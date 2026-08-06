The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Awards $540,000 Over Two Years to Art Heals Arizona

"We are thankful for the continued partnership with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, and for the opportunities it creates for the children we serve," said Matt Sandoval, Chief Executive Officer of Art Heals Arizona. Post this

The grant will help meet the growing need for services, allowing Art Heals Arizona to apply innovative, evidence-based, and culturally focused programs such as their Weekly Mentor, Professional Artist Series, Free Arts Days, Camps Series, and Resilient Roots programs. By integrating cutting-edge therapeutic techniques with artistic expression, Art Heals Arizona aims to provide participants with the tools they need to heal from trauma and build resilience.

"Renee and I have backed this organization for over a decade because we believe in what they do for kids," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Art Heals Arizona shows up for kids, week after week, giving them the tools and mentors to work through their trauma. And that makes all the difference."

This grant will enable Art Heals Arizona to expand the geographic reach of its programs to new communities, increasing the average number of children served annually beyond the current estimates of more than 7,500 and deepening relationships with increased interactions. This expansion is essential to ensuring that all children in Arizona have access to the healing power of the arts, regardless of their location or background.

Recent data shows the programs are making an impact. Of the children participating in Art Heals Arizona programs: 99% report feeling physically and emotionally safe, 97% felt they had the opportunity to express themselves, 96% say they built artistic and life skills and 97% felt great about themselves and what they created.

"Nearly every child in these programs says they feel safe, seen and better able to express themselves. For a child who has lived through trauma, that alone can change everything," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "We want to help Art Heals Arizona bring this type of healing to more children across the state."

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has been a longtime supporter of Art Heals' mission, having granted more than $5 million to the organization with its first gift in 2012. In 2017, they granted Art Heals Arizona $2.5 million to establish The Bob & Renee Parsons Center for Hope & Healing, providing funding to purchase their building and operate two signature programs.

About Art Heals Arizona

Art Heals Arizona (formerly Free Arts of Arizona) was founded in 1993 and has worked to transform children's trauma to resilience through the arts. Using a trauma-informed approach in all the programs, the organization has created a safe space where participants can find peer support, empowerment and their own voice in their journey. Programs are delivered by 300 volunteer mentors and artists who serve more than 6,500 children annually through partnerships with 43 social service child welfare agencies at 100+ sites across Maricopa County and foster care families. For more information on Arts Heals Arizona, visit: www.arthealsaz.org.

About the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hansen, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, 1 4802056195, [email protected], https://tbrpf.org

SOURCE The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation