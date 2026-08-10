The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Awards Circle the City $1 Million for East Valley Medical Respite Center

"This transformational gift brings us one step closer to opening the doors of the East Valley Medical Respite Center and ensuring more individuals have access to the compassionate healthcare they need to heal and move forward," Kim Despres, Chief Executive Officer of Circle the City. Post this

"The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation's extraordinary generosity is an investment in hope, healing, and healthier communities," said Kim Despres, Chief Executive Officer of Circle the City. "This transformational gift brings us one step closer to opening the doors of the East Valley Medical Respite Center and ensuring more individuals have access to the compassionate healthcare they need to heal and move forward. We are deeply grateful for the Foundation's partnership and commitment to strengthening our community."

Nearly 10,000 people experience homelessness every night in Maricopa County. Located near Main and Higley streets in Mesa, the new facility will provide three meals a day and 24/7 medical care for vulnerable individuals recovering from illnesses. It will nearly double Circle the City's medical respite capacity and expand access to healthcare for one of the community's most vulnerable populations.

"Recovery after a medical crisis can be a slow and grueling process," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Circle the City gives both time and care to those who have nowhere else to go."

Renee Parsons added, "For years, Circle the City has helped homeless individuals heal with dignity and compassion. The East Valley Medical Respite Center will allow them to extend that same exceptional care to even more people when they need it most."

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation's support will help ensure the new facility is equipped to deliver high-quality, integrated healthcare for individuals facing homelessness, strengthening Circle the City's ability to meet the growing need for medical respite care across the East Valley.

About Circle the City

Circle the City creates and delivers innovative healthcare solutions that compassionately address the needs of individuals facing homelessness in Maricopa County. Through an integrated network of medical respite, outpatient health centers, street medicine, mobile medical units, behavioral health, addiction medicine, and care coordination, Circle the City serves more than 9,000 individuals each year. By removing barriers to care and meeting people where they are, Circle the City helps improve health outcomes, restore dignity, and create pathways to healthier lives.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hansen, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, 1 4802056195, [email protected], https://tbrpf.org

SOURCE The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation