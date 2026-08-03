The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Donates $500,000 Over Two Years to Junior Achievement of Arizona

"We are seeing an increase in financial pressure on families as inflation surpasses wage growth," said Katherine Cecala, president of Junior Achievement of Arizona. "Programs like ours are more important than ever." Post this

JA is helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world success, particularly when it comes to personal finance, career exploration and workforce readiness. The nonprofit delivers these experiences to students from kindergarten through high school using a volunteer-led model executed through partnerships with 400 schools, nearly 3,200 educators and more than 9,000 volunteers throughout Arizona.

"Every child, regardless of zip code or family income, deserves the opportunity to build a strong foundation for their future," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Junior Achievement gives students practical skills they can use for a lifetime, from managing money and exploring careers to developing the confidence to pursue their goals. As a Junior Achievement alum, I'm proud to support programs that open doors for Arizona students and help ensure every young person can succeed."

Nearly one in four households struggles to make ends meet while living paycheck to paycheck, underscoring the growing need for financial education and career readiness programs for young people. The challenge is even greater for students from low-income and ethnically diverse communities, who often have fewer opportunities to build these essential life skills.

JA's programs help accelerate opportunity by connecting students to the knowledge, experiences and networks that support long-term success. By equipping young people with critical financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurial skills, JA helps create pathways to economic mobility for Arizona students. The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation donation will help fund JA's critical programming for over 10,000 low-income students over the course of two years.

"Financial literacy is one of the most valuable tools you can give a young person," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "When students understand how money works, they stop waiting for opportunity and start creating it."

JA's programs are making a measurable impact, helping young people build the skills and confidence needed to succeed in school, work, and life. Recent statistics show:

92% of JA Alumni agree that students who participate in JA will be better prepared for the future.

90% of JA Alumni report JA played an important role in their belief that they could achieve their goals.

91% of JA Alumni say JA motivated them to continue learning.

85% of JA Alumni say JA helped them find more opportunities in education and work.

77% of JA Alumni say they are doing better than average from an economic or financial standpoint.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

About Junior Achievement of Arizona

Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA) is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that prepares Arizona students to succeed in work and life by teaching them financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship skills. Founded in 1957, JA provides learners, K-12, with the knowledge and skills they need to manage their money, plan for their future, and make smart academic, career, and economic choices. Each year, the organization's hands-on programs are delivered by nearly 8,000 corporate and community volunteers. In the 2025-2026 school year, JA reached over 130,000 primarily low-income, diverse students from all different geographic areas of Arizona, including rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities. Follow @JAArizona on social media or visit jaaz.org/resources for more free online educational tools.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hansen, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, 1 4802056195, [email protected], https://tbrpf.org

SOURCE The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation